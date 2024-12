No, I think it's gonna be him announcing some fights.



I dont think they want PFL and PFL doesn't seem like it's going on sale any time soon. PFL doesn't really give the UFC anything, they already have a time slot on ESPN which is what PFL had (not sure if theyll even get it again).



PFL Europe could be worth buying for the distribution rights (wouldn't need to buy the whole company), but that isn't something Dana White would say is a "major announcement" because most UFC fans don't care about that.



If you mean it's a roster thing, companies do not really buy each other for other companies roster. Thats things fans care about but it doesnt mean much in the business world. Fighters go to PFL because the UFC do not want them, so if the UFC changed their opinion they could get who they wanted when those fighters became FA.