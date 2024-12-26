Do you think the UFC has the biggest gender disparity for fans among major sports?

Apparently, the NFL has the highest percentage of female fans among major sports leagues, with 47% of their fanbase being women. I couldn't find the exact numbers, but it likely goes NBA next and NHL/MLB after that. If you count MLS as a major league, it might rank ahead of MLB.



How do you think the UFC stacks up? If 47% of NFL fans are female, what percentage of UFC fans are women? Ironically, the UFC is probably the most gender-equal major sport because of how frequently they showcase their female fighters.