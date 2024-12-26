Do you think the UFC has the biggest gender disparity for fans among major sports?

Apparently, the NFL has the highest percentage of female fans among major sports leagues, with 47% of their fanbase being women. I couldn't find the exact numbers, but it likely goes NBA next and NHL/MLB after that. If you count MLS as a major league, it might rank ahead of MLB.

How do you think the UFC stacks up? If 47% of NFL fans are female, what percentage of UFC fans are women? Ironically, the UFC is probably the most gender-equal major sport because of how frequently they showcase their female fighters.
 
Football have college teams. Some chicks would still be following the NFL because they're familiar with the sport or their husbands are huge fans.
 
Söze Aldo said:
Apparently, the NFL has the highest percentage of female fans among major sports leagues, with 47% of their fanbase being women.
That really explains why I find it to be such a shit sport.

Probably 15% of casual fans are women. I've dated a few girls that were independently into MMA before I met them, but as I said, casual fans at best.

TITS said:
Women aren't interested in sports, just the athletes.
Women don't have the prerequisite autism to be hardcore fans I don't think.
 
Who gives a shit? Do these ppl love violence? Yes, we'll the UFC is for them. I long gave up watching UFC like it's a honest "sport". In the end, fans watch UFC for violence. I watch it for violence.
 
FriskyRandy said:
You can bury the phase all you want, but in the end of the day, it's still two humans cock fighting in the cocktagon.
Is boxing also human cock fighting?
I wonder why McCain never went after them...
 
