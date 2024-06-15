  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Do you think the current gen lack flare?

I mean, every generation tends to have a poster boy, someone who brings more eyes to the sport. Right now there are quite a few popular fighters but I can't see anyone who really encapsulates the current gen. Even with Usyk taking over HW there doesn't seem to be a front runner. Over all it's just not very interesting when we don't have a Mayweather, Pac, Oscar, Tyson, Ali, RJJ type figure. We have Ryan Garcia throwing tantrums and Canelo in hiding so Mexico will like him more. There seems to be a shortage of brand value. Combat sports usually need a roster of characters to stand out. idk it's like a personality blight.
 
