Do you think [possible] PEDs usage...

L

Luffy

White Belt
@White
Joined
Nov 2, 2017
Messages
147
Reaction score
62
Do you think the possible PEDs usage inflated Jon Jones' career and dominance? Or is that unlikely and pushed by ppl that would rather not see him as undefeated?

He was caught twice, both before and after the 2nd match vs DC. Maybe the PED usage there was specific to that fight. Heck, as far as we know, JJ may have only been on PED vs DC 2...

Tho since USADA came in more rigorously testing after 2015, it's possible he had done it before, but it's just something that can not be excluded, but from the evidence we have it'd never be a fact he has done it more than in the no contest fight situation.

And if he has, wasn't the amount found after the DC fight like very minimal and unlikely to have any noticeable impact on his performance? Or maybe the more dominant JJ earlier on had the strength and recovery boost due to PEDs, while in fights he looked more human vs Thiago and Reyes, those reflect JJ without the PEDs boost, still highly skilled but not that unbeatable force?

I'm just a layman on these PEDs stuff, maybe it doesn't even affect performance in high elite levels, just like Adderall doesn't make someone smarter but more focused... or maybe it does affect performance significantly... please enlighten me.
 
Luffy said:
Do you think the possible PEDs usage inflated Jon Jones' career and dominance? Or is that unlikely and pushed by ppl that would rather not see him as undefeated?

He was caught twice, both before and after the 2nd match vs DC. Maybe the PED usage there was specific to that fight. Heck, as far as we know, JJ may have only been on PED vs DC 2...

Tho since USADA came in more rigorously testing after 2015, it's possible he had done it before, but it's just something that can not be excluded, but from the evidence we have it'd never be a fact he has done it more than in the no contest fight situation.

And if he has, wasn't the amount found after the DC fight like very minimal and unlikely to have any noticeable impact on his performance? Or maybe the more dominant JJ earlier on had the strength and recovery boost due to PEDs, while in fights he looked more human vs Thiago and Reyes, those reflect JJ without the PEDs boost, still highly skilled but not that unbeatable force?

I'm just a layman on these PEDs stuff, maybe it doesn't even affect performance in high elite levels, just like Adderall doesn't make someone smarter but more focused... or maybe it does affect performance significantly... please enlighten me.
Click to expand...

If it wouldn't affect the performance significantly, why would they even risk using any PED and possibly get busted?
 
Last edited:
Luffy said:
, just like Adderall doesn't make someone smarter but more focused... or maybe it does affect performance significantly... please enlighten me.
Click to expand...
If you study for tests and write research papers on Adderall, and write your exams on Adderall, you will 100% study better, learn more, score higher. So in the end you are smarter than if you hadn't used it. You might develop a heart condition but you definitely got smarter.

Anyone who says PED's in athletic sports isn't a factor, is just outright lying. They allow you to be even better than your best possible natural self. This shouldn't even be a question.
 
Last edited:
Iroh said:
If it wouldn't affect the performance significantly, why would they even risk using any PEDs and possibly get busted?
Click to expand...
Well, maybe better recovery in training leading to less potential injuries pre fights. Tbh, now many fights are being cancelled due to mid training injuries. I don't remember it being this often before...
 
AmonTobin said:
If you study for tests and write research papers on Adderall, and write your exams on Adderall, you will 100% study better, learn more, score higher. So in the end you are smarter than if you hadn't used it. You might develop a heart condition but you definitely got smarter.
Click to expand...
Because you studied harder. It didn't grant you intelligence, but the focus to learn. It doesn't make you a faster thinker or increase your logical reasoning, it just makes you capable of making a better use of your study time. It's not like Adderall is giving you the answers, you're doing the hard work with the papers.
 
AmonTobin said:
If you study for tests and write research papers on Adderall, and write your exams on Adderall, you will 100% study better, learn more, score higher. So in the end you are smarter than if you hadn't used it. You might develop a heart condition but you definitely got smarter.
Click to expand...
23d7fb95acf985964e8fbfab8fa65b69.jpg
 
Should Adderall usage be forbidden before tests then? It'd be "unfair" with whoever doesn't take it....
 
Luffy said:
Because you studied harder. It didn't grant you intelligence, but the focus to learn. It doesn't make you a faster thinker or increase your logical reasoning, it just makes you capable of making a better use of your study time. It's not like Adderall is giving you the answers, you're doing the hard work with the papers.
Click to expand...
If you studied harder then you learned more. If you learned more doesn't that make you smarter? If you can finish an exam in half the time, then it did make you a faster thinker.
 
Last edited:
AmonTobin said:
If you studied harder then you learned more. If you learned more doesn't that make you smarter?
Click to expand...
Yes, but that is through your own means, studying hard. I can take Adderall, you can, dedicate ourselves, but we won't be an Einstein...
 
Luffy said:
Yes, but that is through your own means, studying hard. I can take Adderall, you can, dedicate ourselves, but we won't be an Einstein...
Click to expand...
I didn't say it would turn you into Einstein. Just like PED's didn't turn Jon Jones into Tom Stoltman, "the strongest man alive" 2024.
 
Luffy said:
Yes, but that is through your own means, studying hard. I can take Adderall, you can, dedicate ourselves, but we won't be an Einstein...
Click to expand...
But you're smarter than if you hadn't taken the aderall.
 
Luffy said:
In which ways? It doesn't make his skills better, or make him more resilient, or highten his reflexes... does it?
Click to expand...
It does make the skills better because he can train more and recover faster. It definitely makes him more physically resilient and, looking at the way some people's chin's dropped off after USADA, it might even help people survive knockout blows. I'm not sure if PEDs could heighten his reflexes, but they could definitely make him faster.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,405
Messages
55,908,219
Members
174,981
Latest member
JAu

Share this page

Back
Top