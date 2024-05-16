Do you think Francis Ngannou will ever come back to fight again?

Do you think Francis Ngannou will ever come back to fight again?

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
32,218
Reaction score
42,558
First off my condolences to him and his family. Whatever he does, retires or fights again I wish him the best.

I don't have a child, but I just can only imagine the burden of losing one would be just devastating.

It's crazy he was such in a high, probably one of his highest accomplishments in when he gave a great boxing fight against HW champ Fury and now he's at the lowest of lows you can ever really imagine.

Life is so unpredictable and quite an up and down roller coaster ride.

I don't blame him if he never comes back.

(Either in boxing or MMA)

a6908-17148428841625-1920.jpg
 
