Do you think foruming has helped your arguing skills IRL?

Ok I've been foruming for basically 20 years at this point, time flies right? I'm only on 2 forums at the moment, an Aussie Rules one and this one. The Aussie Rules one I've been on for that whole time, was on another music one for a while until that died.I used to think it was time wasted and had no applicable life skills, but I reckon I've realised it's helped my debating and arguing skills in real life. Forums are mainly arguments about something let's be honest, a shitfight a lot of the times and people tend to plant their flag in the sand and really push their point, the anonymity helps I guess.I got into sales about 10 years ago which is basically one long series of arguments (both internal and external). Coming from a technical background the switch was hard, I honestly believe my foruming time has helped me with the combative nature of sales.So in short other than shooting the shit with you awesome cunts and discussing MMA and boxing you have all helped my career I've decided, so have some Gina!