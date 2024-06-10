  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Do you think foruming has helped your arguing skills IRL?

Ok I've been foruming for basically 20 years at this point, time flies right? I'm only on 2 forums at the moment, an Aussie Rules one and this one. The Aussie Rules one I've been on for that whole time, was on another music one for a while until that died.

I used to think it was time wasted and had no applicable life skills, but I reckon I've realised it's helped my debating and arguing skills in real life. Forums are mainly arguments about something let's be honest, a shitfight a lot of the times and people tend to plant their flag in the sand and really push their point, the anonymity helps I guess.

I got into sales about 10 years ago which is basically one long series of arguments (both internal and external). Coming from a technical background the switch was hard, I honestly believe my foruming time has helped me with the combative nature of sales.

So in short other than shooting the shit with you awesome cunts and discussing MMA and boxing you have all helped my career I've decided, so have some Gina!

No, but it has helped my writing tremendously. When I went back to college to finish my degree I was so good at articulating my thoughts and ideas at length, when writing papers, despite not being a "regular" writer for years and years. I think most of that was from 16 years of arguing with people in the war room.
 
