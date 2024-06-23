Do you think colby will sign a fight soon? SHould his ranking be stripped?

blaseblase said: Yes. He will still have his name value and now he has incentive to fight someone outside the top 5. If he hasn't won in a calendar year he should have to earn his status back. This would prevent rank squatting. Click to expand...

I think there's some potential problems with this. We don't need to see guys who we know are top 10 caliber fighting guys ranked 25th in rather pointless fights. At LW it might work out, at LHW and HW it would be a disaster. A better solution seems to be to just strip guys of their rank if they haven't fought in a certain amount of time, like 12 months as you bring up. Maybe if they haven't won a fight in say, 24 months might work better.