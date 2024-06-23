Do you think colby will sign a fight soon? SHould his ranking be stripped?

ArtardFiesta
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2021
- Messages
- 1,678
- Reaction score
- 3,889
He ducked ian garry.
He called out Oliveira for ww fight and is now claiming oliveira ducked him by staying a lw.
He is trying to start with oretga now and supposedly looking to fight mvp if he beats ian garry.
The guy is currently ranked #4 and refuses to fight any ranked ww. Should the ufc just strip his ranking?
He called out Oliveira for ww fight and is now claiming oliveira ducked him by staying a lw.
He is trying to start with oretga now and supposedly looking to fight mvp if he beats ian garry.
The guy is currently ranked #4 and refuses to fight any ranked ww. Should the ufc just strip his ranking?