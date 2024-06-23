  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Do you think colby will sign a fight soon? SHould his ranking be stripped?

ArtardFiesta

ArtardFiesta

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Oct 20, 2021
Messages
1,678
Reaction score
3,889
He ducked ian garry.

He called out Oliveira for ww fight and is now claiming oliveira ducked him by staying a lw.

He is trying to start with oretga now and supposedly looking to fight mvp if he beats ian garry.

The guy is currently ranked #4 and refuses to fight any ranked ww. Should the ufc just strip his ranking?
 
I think anyone who hasn't won a fight in a year should be automatically stripped of their ranking. Colby is working on year 3.
 
Colby has no more value since he won't defend his rank or take tough fights. Cut him. Let him go be Bellator or PFL's problem, or Karate Combat whatever.
 
Don't really care for Colby but he fought in December. Just over 6 months ago. We are nowhere close to a period of time yet where his ranking should be taken away lol.
 
Domitian said:
Hasn't won a fight in a year? That's not going to work out my guy. Now, if they haven't took a fight at all that would make more sense.
Click to expand...
What's your problem with it? If they haven't beaten an opponent in a year and get dropped from the rankings that's incentive for them. And would avoid scenarios like Tony getting 5 top 10 opponents in a row.
 
blaseblase said:
What's your problem with it? If they haven't beaten an opponent in a year and get dropped from the rankings that's incentive for them. And would avoid scenarios like Tony getting 5 top 10 opponents in a row.
Click to expand...
So if the #3 guy takes a fight and loses to another top 5 guy he should lose his ranking altogether?
 
Rankings don't matter
 
I don't know about stripped ranking there is absolutely no fucking reason he should be anywhere near the top 5. Bottom of the top 10 IMO.
 
Domitian said:
So if the #3 guy takes a fight and loses to another top 5 guy he should lose his ranking altogether?
Click to expand...
Yes. He will still have his name value and now he has incentive to fight someone outside the top 5. If he hasn't won in a calendar year he should have to earn his status back. This would prevent rank squatting.
 
blaseblase said:
Yes. He will still have his name value and now he has incentive to fight someone outside the top 5. If he hasn't won in a calendar year he should have to earn his status back. This would prevent rank squatting.
Click to expand...
I think there's some potential problems with this. We don't need to see guys who we know are top 10 caliber fighting guys ranked 25th in rather pointless fights. At LW it might work out, at LHW and HW it would be a disaster. A better solution seems to be to just strip guys of their rank if they haven't fought in a certain amount of time, like 12 months as you bring up. Maybe if they haven't won a fight in say, 24 months might work better.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ArtardFiesta
Do you think Belal's ranking will be stripped?
2
Replies
39
Views
997
ncboy
N
svmr_db
Media Ian Garry not interested in fight vs MVP: "His number's (ranking) not higher than mine"
8 9 10
Replies
188
Views
7K
Tapatio
Tapatio

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,128
Messages
55,740,006
Members
174,916
Latest member
Mr. Rat

Share this page

Back
Top