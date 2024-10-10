toasty
Selling the old rabbit hole I've lived in for a very long time and I find myself talking to it out loud a lot in the last few days of my ownership. She's been a good domicile and i'll be leaving a lot of good memories and a couple of bad ones in her when I walk out her door for the last time.
Also have named and talked to cars I've owned in the past, mostly my first few that were junkers and I'd be saying shit like, please don't overheat until we're far enough away from @Pliny Pete's neighborhood to be safe....Or fucking stop before we hit that bridge girl, come on stop sliding.
So do you talk out loud to inanimate objects? And of course, do inanimate objects answer you?
