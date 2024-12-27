Do you recall a specific sequence when a fighter really impressed you?

Goatenstein said: Way back when when Wand killed Saku in their first fight. Saku was the guy who beat Royce's ass who I ignorantly still thought of as the GOAT at the time. Click to expand...

Well.He didnt exactly beat Royce's ass. Just kinda outclassed him for an hour and a half till he just finally gave up.Anyway this is about specific sequences. Saku even managed to drop Wand in this first fight, but boy, after he did that, Wand hit him with two bombs in the clinch against the ropes, and never gave him a chance to recover from that.Saku showed alot of bravery though. The ref stopped it, but he hadnt quit and kept trying to snatch a leg.