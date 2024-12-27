Do you recall a specific sequence when a fighter really impressed you?

I remember when Khabib rag dolled Dos Anjos I told myself dammmn nobody does that to him like that. Especially that beautiful judo throw he he did.

Also BJ Penn when he rnc'd Matt Hughes.. Who did that to Matt the way he did it? Going up a weight class and schooling him..

I honestly really enjoyed the sequence (basically the whole fight) between Ronda and Cat Zingano

There were many. I will just mention a few from fighters I didn’t like much before the “thing”. Pettis’ showtime kick off the fence. Buckley’s roundhouse kick against Kasanagay. The last one was Shara’s double backfist tko. Can’t forget that kind of stuff once you see it.
 
Robbie's first defense against Rory. I thought he looked sharp and technically sound and when Rory started going all out and trying to take Robbie out, Robbie isn't afraid of brawls.
I liked Joanna's clinch striking against many opponents, esp Claudia Gadelha. Just vicious elbows in close.
 
LoveMyMMA said:
Ya this right here was gonna be my answer as well.

This was insanely impressive, especially considering it was pulled off 23 minutes into the fight.
Yeah, you could tell Islam when he had the leg was thinking about what to do for a few seconds, cos taking down Porier was rough going here and he was probably tired. Then boom.

Just Porier falling down for that brief second cost him everything.
 
Way back when when Wand killed Saku in their first fight. Saku was the guy who beat Royce's ass who I ignorantly still thought of as the GOAT at the time.
 
Goatenstein said:
Well.

He didnt exactly beat Royce's ass. Just kinda outclassed him for an hour and a half till he just finally gave up.

Anyway this is about specific sequences. Saku even managed to drop Wand in this first fight, but boy, after he did that, Wand hit him with two bombs in the clinch against the ropes, and never gave him a chance to recover from that.

Saku showed alot of bravery though. The ref stopped it, but he hadnt quit and kept trying to snatch a leg.
 
Hazmat

When he shot for the single leg against Whitaker

For some reason I remember him almost being nearly horizontal to the ground at the ‘peak’ of the shot

Dude is amazingly powerful
 
