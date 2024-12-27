Do you recall a specific sequence when a fighter really impressed you?

Hazuki Ryo
I remember when Khabib rag dolled Dos Anjos I told myself dammmn nobody does that to him like that. Especially that beautiful judo throw he he did.
Also BJ Penn when he rnc'd Matt Hughes.. Who did that to Matt the way he did it? Going up a weight class and schooling him..
What comes to your mind sherbros?
