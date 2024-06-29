Seano said: Biden shit the bed in the debate, just get over it already. Click to expand...

Yeah he may have had a bad debate, which is true. But it doesn't mean it's over, there are other debates and if people want to really think it through. I believe looking at peoples track records is more important than debates. How they run the country, the policies they made. Everything there whole performance in the past 4 years is more important than a 90 minute debate where you can just be off. Can't blame the guy to be off that night.There is more to choosing than a debate imo.