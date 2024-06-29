Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I mean it's only 90 mins of talking and you can flub or stutter and look very bad and have a terrible night, but is it the be all or end all?
Wouldn't you rather look at both guys history as a President and the results he's done?
This is a classic substance vs. bravado.
Imo Biden has more substance than Trump. While Trump has more bravado than Biden.
But will a debate really change your mind? or someone track record in how they lead the country for 4 years?
