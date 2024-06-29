  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

I mean it's only 90 mins of talking and you can flub or stutter and look very bad and have a terrible night, but is it the be all or end all?

Wouldn't you rather look at both guys history as a President and the results he's done?

This is a classic substance vs. bravado.

Imo Biden has more substance than Trump. While Trump has more bravado than Biden.

But will a debate really change your mind? or someone track record in how they lead the country for 4 years?

Seano said:
Biden shit the bed in the debate, just get over it already.
Yeah he may have had a bad debate, which is true. But it doesn't mean it's over, there are other debates and if people want to really think it through. I believe looking at peoples track records is more important than debates. How they run the country, the policies they made. Everything there whole performance in the past 4 years is more important than a 90 minute debate where you can just be off. Can't blame the guy to be off that night.

There is more to choosing than a debate imo.
 
