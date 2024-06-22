  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Social Do you put a lot of weight in gauging people on first impressions?

Do you put a lot of weight in gauging people on first impressions?

The first impression from my experience is usually the most memorable moment when meeting someone.

Do I put a lot of weight on it? I think it's hit or miss. It's like that saying 'don't judge a book by it's cover.'

You really don't know person, until you engage more.

What's your take on it?

Mehh I think first impressions are overrated. I think the issue is that a lot of people put too much faith in them and then use confirmation bias and other mental gymnastics to essentially convince themselves, in subsequent interactions, that the impression was correct.
 
I try not to. Whenever you meet someone new you're both at least a little nervous, anxious, guarded etc. Your perception will almost always be far from the truth. Strongly judging someone immediately is a recipe for never really connecting with anyone.
 
I don't take first impressions to seriously. I can remember when I was in the Army meeting people of the same or lower rank I'd always be joking so a lot of times people would think I'm rude or some shit and they didn't like me. After time people would realize I'm a joker and it would be cool.
 
The issue is that it's unconscious for the most part. The mind works by creating cognitive models (schemas) of reality. You rarely see reality for what it is but rather you see an internal model which you've unconsciously superposed onto reality and which is so convincing that you mistake it for reality itself. When you meet someone for the first time, your mind immediately starts creating a schema of what that person is like or what you believe they're like. Creating new cognitive models is tiring, and the mind is always looking for ways to save cognitive bandwidth, so at subsequent meetings it wants to add onto the initial schema (the initial impression). The schema becomes more rich and complex, but it's not torn down and built back again upon subsequent meetings. This is done through selective attention, the mind discards what doesn't fit the schema and only notices what does fit.

So when you meet new people and your first impression game isn't on point, chances are whatever impression you leave them with will persist forever. There's also a name for this effect when dealing with news or information, the continued influence effect. This is when a piece of news is reported incorrectly or with a strong bias, this leads to a new schema which is self-reinforcing. Even when you tell people that this information was false or misleading, they acknowledge it consciously but their attitude and beliefs about that thing remain unchanged, again for cognitive bandwidth saving purposes the schema is resistant to being torn down and built again. The media can be a powerful manipulation tool because whichever version of the story is heard first will persist no matter how many times you tell people it's false.
 
Cool thread

As far as body parts- first thing I notice are the eyes.

As much as I'd like to say I don't judge a book by its cover, I think we all do that to some extent. I do find myself drawn to people with certain personality types, so if I haven't interacted with someone I see from a distance, if I see them acting a certain way around others, chances are high that I'll want to introduce myself and get to know them.

While it can take a lifetime to know someone deeply, I can often tell when someone is putting up a facade- being fake, quite quickly though.
 
I KNOW RIGHT

Regarding the first part- the "don't ever meet your heroes" mantra stems from recognition of these cognitive models you are speaking of. Whether it's an artist, athlete, professor, musician, etc. people often look up to people they don't really know and superimpose this persona on them. Reality is often quite different.
 
Absolutely fascinating post, thank you.
 
That's so true, we are I bet subconsciously judging people even if we just seen them for the first time. Based on the clothes they wear, there gait, the way the talk. It's fascinating.
 
