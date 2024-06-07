  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Social Do you notice men in their 30s look younger now compared to past generations?

ExitLUPin

ExitLUPin

K
@Steel
Joined
Oct 3, 2015
Messages
30,280
Reaction score
45,004
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1798755663881138274

Some of my older cousins in their late 30s could easily pass for mid to late 20s. Even some of my friends thought some of my older family friends were mid to late 20s before.

What could be the cause? Staying in the house more now? Not doing as much drugs, smoking or booze as boomers?

Nicotine? No secret cigarettes were most popular with boomers. Millennials had all those cancer ads on smoking packets and ads saying don't smoke. Gen Z now is heavy into vaping so their gen is caught up in nicotine in a different way. Millennials seem to mostly be potheads if a smoking preference.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,853
Messages
55,654,426
Members
174,878
Latest member
El Diego

Share this page

Back
Top