Some of my older cousins in their late 30s could easily pass for mid to late 20s. Even some of my friends thought some of my older family friends were mid to late 20s before.What could be the cause? Staying in the house more now? Not doing as much drugs, smoking or booze as boomers?Nicotine? No secret cigarettes were most popular with boomers. Millennials had all those cancer ads on smoking packets and ads saying don't smoke. Gen Z now is heavy into vaping so their gen is caught up in nicotine in a different way. Millennials seem to mostly be potheads if a smoking preference.