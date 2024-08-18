Do you like Mateusz Gamrot's fighting style?

I am conflicted about him he has that grinding style and i didn't care for all the ankle picking he was doing last night but in my drunken state i thought he edged out Hooker. He has 10 UFC fights and half of them got 'of the night' bonuses 2 potn's and 3 fotn's Plus 4 finishes if you include Fiziev's leg injury. Maybe i am wrong about this guy and he just had an off night. That said he still turned Hookers face into ground beef. What do you think? who should be next?