Do you like Mateusz Gamrot's fighting style?

IS Mateusz Gamrot a boring fighter

R.I.P Buzz I love you.
I am conflicted about him he has that grinding style and i didn't care for all the ankle picking he was doing last night but in my drunken state i thought he edged out Hooker. He has 10 UFC fights and half of them got 'of the night' bonuses 2 potn's and 3 fotn's Plus 4 finishes if you include Fiziev's leg injury. Maybe i am wrong about this guy and he just had an off night. That said he still turned Hookers face into ground beef. What do you think? who should be next?
 
Boring like Anklelaev. Should be kicked out of the UFC like Mokaev
 
I feel like Gamrot is his own worst enemy. He does everything fine and then always has to do something stupid.
 
Gamrot biggest weakness is his chin. Said it months ago and say it now. Guy gets flash knockdowns every fight and because of it he makes fights be way closer then it should be. It's almost impossible to win rounds if you get dropped.

He is one of 3 fighters in UFC i can name with weak chin - Cody Garbrandt, Johnny Walker, Mateusz Gamrot
 
Gamrot biggest weakness is his chin. Said it months ago and say it now. Guy gets flash knockdowns every fight and because of it he makes fights be way closer then it should be. It's almost impossible to win rounds if you get dropped.

He is one of 3 fighters in UFC i can name with weak chin - Cody Garbrandt, Johnny Walker, Mateusz Gamrot

He is one of 3 fighters in UFC i can name with weak chin - Cody Garbrandt, Johnny Walker, Mateusz Gamrot
he has 26 fights never been KO'd/TKO'd the same cant be said for the other two you compared him to.
 
His main problem is he has no finishing tools. No reliable stopping power and no submissions. So the only thing left to work with is grinding. He should work in a randy couture approach of getting better at dirty boxing or ground and pound
 
I liked it yesterday he should have a wim a close fight
 
strange guy. only 2 loses but losing to beniel so decisively should have screamed something was off.

the dude worked his way up to top 5 by beating 20-10 ranked guys while the remaining top fighters beat each other of type 5 ranking.

he in'st a guy you want wearing the championship. perfect guy to be a gatekeeper for the top 6 , since the rest of the guys fight each other.
 
I mean he legit mutilated Dan Hooker's face. Dan didn't slip on a banana peel, he was getting tagged.
Yea I don’t get this, people are acting like he exclusively looked to wrestle. I honestly thought he won the fight and got the better of most of the striking exchanges. I don’t know if people are just happy that Dan got back in the win column or what but that was a very close fight that could’ve gone either way IMO.
 
