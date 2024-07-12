I have to wonder as I often see food that can easily be made at home being sold for preposterous prices. It's one thing to pay for a recipe but paying 20 dolla/eur for a pizza that can be bought in the shop for 1 always seems mad to me. I'm often happy making my own food. typically if I eat out it's for the chippy experience that you can't copy at home - battered cod and chips. If the food prep is impressive I don't mind but 9/10 there are people paying 40 euro for the exact spare ribs you can pick up in a bargain bin for 2.50.



Some chippers/take aways have resorted to flat out using clean cut french fries that can be bought in the shop for far less. typically if I go out it's to do something I can't do myself at home. I mean, basically, people call handy men when they can't fix the problem themselves, so is the over reliance on fast food/eating out/take away a sign that people are losing touch with how to cook their own food.



I mean, I know how to unblock the sink by unscrewing the pipe underneath ... I would assume a person who calls a plumber to do this doesn't know this little trick.