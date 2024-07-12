Social Do you know people who don't know how to cook?

PBAC

PBAC

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
May 15, 2022
Messages
4,712
Reaction score
3,829
I have to wonder as I often see food that can easily be made at home being sold for preposterous prices. It's one thing to pay for a recipe but paying 20 dolla/eur for a pizza that can be bought in the shop for 1 always seems mad to me. I'm often happy making my own food. typically if I eat out it's for the chippy experience that you can't copy at home - battered cod and chips. If the food prep is impressive I don't mind but 9/10 there are people paying 40 euro for the exact spare ribs you can pick up in a bargain bin for 2.50.

Some chippers/take aways have resorted to flat out using clean cut french fries that can be bought in the shop for far less. typically if I go out it's to do something I can't do myself at home. I mean, basically, people call handy men when they can't fix the problem themselves, so is the over reliance on fast food/eating out/take away a sign that people are losing touch with how to cook their own food.

I mean, I know how to unblock the sink by unscrewing the pipe underneath ... I would assume a person who calls a plumber to do this doesn't know this little trick.
 
Your mom has sub-par cooking skills but makes up for it with personality

I apologize
 
Who doesn't own an Air Fryer in 2024
 
Anyone who says they can't cook is either lazy or can't follow directions. Recipes tell you exactly what you need and give step by step directions.
 
Imagine comparing eating to unplugging a drain.

Also, you sound poor.

Also, dear diary…
 
Yes. And they are all women. True story.

I guess that is fair too for the career woman, who really never eats any big meals and does not need to cook for herself but i have also met some who are not 'career' women and are more focused on a more traditional home, with the man as primary breadwinner, but they still do not know how to make the bread or cook, even basics.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,672
Messages
55,840,055
Members
174,959
Latest member
Highguard196

Share this page

Back
Top