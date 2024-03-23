Do you know how to use a sewing machine?

Richmma80
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Aug 9, 2012
- Messages
- 3,449
- Reaction score
- 4,985
Our one and only upholsterer at work quit and I needed to stitch velcro onto a leather tool bag. I've been watching beginner tutorials all morning on Youtube. They make it look so easy, but even just the starting process of threading the machine is insanely complicated. There's so much into it. My thread keeps popping out, the lines aren't straight, and a million other little things.
We got a professional industrial machine, I was thinking of getting a beginner one from Amazon that isn't as complicated.
We got a professional industrial machine, I was thinking of getting a beginner one from Amazon that isn't as complicated.