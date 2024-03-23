Do you know how to use a sewing machine?

You know, I could probably figure out sewing stuff by trial and error, but I actually took the time to learn how to hand sew basic things like buttons and fixing seams.



It's been handy several times over the past few years. Plus, I figure it might even come in clutch one day if I ever find myself needing to patch up a wound in a survival situation. Of course, stitching up clothes is a bit different from stitching up skin, but hey, you never know when those skills might come in handy!