Do you know how to use a sewing machine?

Richmma80

Richmma80

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Aug 9, 2012
Messages
3,449
Reaction score
4,985
Our one and only upholsterer at work quit and I needed to stitch velcro onto a leather tool bag. I've been watching beginner tutorials all morning on Youtube. They make it look so easy, but even just the starting process of threading the machine is insanely complicated. There's so much into it. My thread keeps popping out, the lines aren't straight, and a million other little things.

We got a professional industrial machine, I was thinking of getting a beginner one from Amazon that isn't as complicated.
 
We're never going to find another upholsterer. I think we'll have an easier time finding a plumber or electrician. These trades are so hard to fill. Now we have to outsource the work to a shop which will cost us 10x more than having our own in-house.
 
Richmma80 said:
We're never going to find another upholsterer. I think we'll have an easier time finding a plumber or electrician. These trades are so hard to fill. Now we have to outsource the work to a shop which will cost us 10x more than having our own in-house.
Click to expand...
One of our guys sent his daughter to a school to learn upholstery and our property alone is
more work than she can handle. She makes more than we do lol.
 
Of course I do. Sewing lessons were part of home-ec when I was in school, we started with hand sewing then learned machine sewing and how to make basic clothing repairs & stuffed animals. It's not hard.
 
f26dffa2-e61f-447c-864d-fed3bc67d32b_text.gif
 
You know, I could probably figure out sewing stuff by trial and error, but I actually took the time to learn how to hand sew basic things like buttons and fixing seams.

It's been handy several times over the past few years. Plus, I figure it might even come in clutch one day if I ever find myself needing to patch up a wound in a survival situation. Of course, stitching up clothes is a bit different from stitching up skin, but hey, you never know when those skills might come in handy!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,552
Messages
55,287,469
Members
174,718
Latest member
butter889

Share this page

Back
Top