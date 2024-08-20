Do you know anyone like this?

I work with a guy who will work for hours with his radio beeping "low battery". It annoys the hell out of everyone around him but its like he doesnt even notice. We will pass through the shop countless times but he wont grab a new battery. Ive even told him to grab one before the shift when i know we have to work together and he'll say "I still have 25% left" or some shit. 10 minutes later its beeping every 30 seconds and it drives everyone crazy. Eventually someone yells at him to go change it or turn it off. This is a daily occurrence.



Wifes friend refuses to wear their seatbelt and just listens to the car beeping at her while she drives. Again, its as if she can't hear it. I also have a friend who does this but he eventually got the beeping disabled.



I don't understand