Do you know anyone like this?

I work with a guy who will work for hours with his radio beeping "low battery". It annoys the hell out of everyone around him but its like he doesnt even notice. We will pass through the shop countless times but he wont grab a new battery. Ive even told him to grab one before the shift when i know we have to work together and he'll say "I still have 25% left" or some shit. 10 minutes later its beeping every 30 seconds and it drives everyone crazy. Eventually someone yells at him to go change it or turn it off. This is a daily occurrence.

Wifes friend refuses to wear their seatbelt and just listens to the car beeping at her while she drives. Again, its as if she can't hear it. I also have a friend who does this but he eventually got the beeping disabled.

I don't understand
 
I was at a friend of a friend's house once and the fire alarm kept doing the low battery beep. It was super annoying. I asked what it was and he told me, so it's not like he didn't know about it.

Anyhoo, like a month later my friend mentioned that he went back to that dude's house and the thing was still beeping.
 
I never used to wear my radio, supervisor would constantly tell me to keep it on me but I never did, he even ordered me some new fangled shoulder holster and everything, put my radio in it then left it on my shelf as usual, at least it collected less dust that way since it was now covered by the holster
Thanks, boss
 
I work with a guy who will work for hours with his radio beeping "low battery". It annoys the hell out of everyone around him but its like he doesnt even notice. We will pass through the shop countless times but he wont grab a new battery. Ive even told him to grab one before the shift when i know we have to work together and he'll say "I still have 25% left" or some shit. 10 minutes later its beeping every 30 seconds and it drives everyone crazy. Eventually someone yells at him to go change it or turn it off. This is a daily occurrence.

Wifes friend refuses to wear their seatbelt and just listens to the car beeping at her while she drives. Again, its as if she can't hear it. I also have a friend who does this but he eventually got the beeping disabled.

I don't understand

Wifes friend refuses to wear their seatbelt and just listens to the car beeping at her while she drives. Again, its as if she can't hear it. I also have a friend who does this but he eventually got the beeping disabled.

I don't understand
Wood recommend
 
Once worked an 8hrs shift with this background noise
I hated a Co-worker and wanted him as far as possible from me

 
I don't understand the behavior either. Maybe you guys can get air horns & earplugs to teach him a lesson in noise disturbance.

My gf's like this with the stove timer. She'll cook something, and it goes off. She'll do other things while it keeps beeping for minutes. Sometimes I help, and I'll be chopping veggies and hear it go off. Turn around to shut it off and she's standing right in front of the stove, doing whatever, and it keeps beeping and flashing zeros while she's deaf to it. I think she just really enjoys me yelling at her to turn the fucking thing off.
 
I would flip my shit. I cannot stand any repetitive beeping sounds and the like. It really angers me and I wish I wasn't like that. Makes me go temporarily insane.

Though to answer your question, it is a no.
 
I would flip my shit. I cannot stand any repetitive beeping sounds and the like. It really angers me and I wish I wasn't like that. Makes me go temporarily insane.

Though to answer your question, it is a no.
Same here.

Beeping drives me out of my fucking mind.
 
I drive with my seatbelt beeper going off. I don't really notice it. Haven't really thought about what passengers think.

Now I gotta ask people.
 
