BluntForceTrama said: I definitely noticed some additional Newtons in the straight right as well as the hooks both left and right. He seemed more snappier, deliberate and polished in the standup. Everything he was throwing seemed like game enders.



Was I seeing things or was he vastly improved last night in the standup game?

Not sure I'm agreeing with most of the takes I'm reading here, but I'm pretty much with you.I though Shavkat's striking looked more powerful/with ill intent, and that his timing was great. Not only that, but c'mon people. MVP couldn't touch Ian, and neither has anyone else been able to. Meanwhile Shavkat touched him plenty and pretty much bullied him. It takes two to tango of course, but I thought Nomad looked in control almost the entire fight. And I had no idea how it was going to go going into the fight.