Do you get mad when successive games nerf older enemy types?

Like in DOOM 2016 the Hell Knights were a huge thorn in your side, totally relentless. You were in for a fucking battle whenever these giants burst onto the stage to take it to you.But in DOOM ETERNAL they just dont got that same danger to them, they are much easier to dispatch, and they just made some of the newer enemies take their place on the totem pole.Also the Hell Knights in DOOM ETERNAL aint got no eyes which.. i guess kinda makes em scarier.Anyway im sure theres tons of other games that are like this, What are your thoughts?