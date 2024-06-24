  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

"Do you Fight Pass bro?"

I'm asking because I have been feeling nostalgic for some of the classic fights, and thought about joining. But, then again it might all just be on YouTube? I also have $9.99 a month to spare so I'm not "sounding poor" <lmao> <lol> it's just a question.
 
Nah bro, I tend to look for them on YT.

Hey tho, you got that 9.99. Get your value out of it.
 
It's honestly by far the best value of anything I subscribe to.

Full fight libraries of UFC, PRIDE, Strikeforce and WEC.

If you like to watch up and coming fighters like I do then they also run LFA, Cage Warriors, Fury FC, CFFC, UAE Warriors, Unified MMA, Lux Fight League, Shooto Brasil, Ares, Tuff N Uff, Combat FC, FFC, Cage Fight Series, Eternal MMA, A1 Combat, Muradov pro league, Samourai MMA, Battlefield MMA, UWC, FCC, Titan FC, Korean Zombies new promotion and more on there.

There's usually 3-4 pro MMA events a week on there and you're getting regional MMA from every area of the US as well as promotions from Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, France, Australia, Central Asia, South Korea, UK, Sweden, UAE.
 
They also have full fight libraries of other defunct orgs like Cage Rage, EliteXC, Affliction, IFL, KOTC, Ring of Combat, etc.

Not to mention the countless content they keep adding like documentaries, all of the DWCS fights are on there, all the TUF shows, promos, where are they now for retired fighters, etc.

It's definitely worth subscribing.
 
That's awesome, I didn't realize that the content on there reached that far!
 
Yup before guys like Tom Aspinall, Ian Garry, Alex Pereira, Steve Erceg, Jack Della Maddalena etc were in the UFC they were fighting for the fight pass promotions.
 
If you are a real fan you'll cough up the dough
 
