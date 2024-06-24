"Do you Fight Pass bro?"

It's honestly by far the best value of anything I subscribe to.



Full fight libraries of UFC, PRIDE, Strikeforce and WEC.



If you like to watch up and coming fighters like I do then they also run LFA, Cage Warriors, Fury FC, CFFC, UAE Warriors, Unified MMA, Lux Fight League, Shooto Brasil, Ares, Tuff N Uff, Combat FC, FFC, Cage Fight Series, Eternal MMA, A1 Combat, Muradov pro league, Samourai MMA, Battlefield MMA, UWC, FCC, Titan FC, Korean Zombies new promotion and more on there.



There's usually 3-4 pro MMA events a week on there and you're getting regional MMA from every area of the US as well as promotions from Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, France, Australia, Central Asia, South Korea, UK, Sweden, UAE.