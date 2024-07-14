Do you feel Gabriel Bonfim cracks the top 10 at welterweight?

Just watching his fight from today and was wondering what you guys thought of him and how far he will go?





There was a decent amount of hype on him being an undefeated LFA champion with good skills.



It seems that it was turned a bit on him when he suffered his first loss with some questioning his potential.



Do you think he can crack the top 10?



I think he’s obviously very skilled and athletic and I can see him being in the top 15 soon but as for the top 10 idk.



Welterweight is really on fire with prospect and veterans at the moment so if he was to climb the rankings he would have a murderers row to go through.



What do you guys think of him and how he matches up with the ranked fighters?