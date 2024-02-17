I definitely think some of it was a mistake. I don't think the abolishment of the monarchy was particularly smart. It's obviously hard to argue with the quality of life and technology (ect) that people will inevitably bring up but it's our default form of governance since...... basically forever.



We wouldn't be nearly as gridlocked as we are today and democracy is government by the stupid for the stupid. We don't elect the best leaders, we elect the most popular, that's not okay. Monarchs are born and bred for the job. There have been terrible monarchs no doubt but there is relative stability under them as well. There can be a clear, singular vision that society follows and not this malignant outgrowth of what ever 4 year term a new elected official produces in his/her time.



The individual as the sacrosanct political unit is also another mistake because what is the individual without the whole? Nothing. Family/community > the individual.



enlightenment brought alot of great shit but we are essentially a bunch of children trying to lead a society into the future and I don't think this project will stand the test of time.



I'm not really religious myself and have a general disdain for all Abrahamic faiths but the alternative truly frightens me.