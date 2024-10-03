Do you ever scroll through your contacts?

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
29,714
Reaction score
40,326
For years I would just do a search if I needed to find one of my contacts in my phone.

Which means I never actually scrolled through and saw who's on the list.

For some reason I decided to scroll today and there's a shit ton of people I don't remember at all.
 
Damn this is making me depressed, a lot of these people are dead
 
Yea I have tons of contacts that I don’t remember. I think I synced with something and people got added by emails or something.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,731
Messages
56,278,807
Members
175,144
Latest member
k0_crop

Share this page

Back
Top