Do you consider yourself "alpha" male? How do you characterized "alpha" male?

I never intended to be "alpha", per se.To be honest, I always thought it was a farcical expression - not least of all cause, the dudes whom I see supposedly being "alpha", were oftentimes fucking hopeless with women.They might be big bruisers and intimidating looking, puff their chest out and garner some kind of reputation amongst their male peers - but to me, the whole point of that is to get women.But these cats are stumble bums and can only pick up what some nancy whom women can relate to more readily, leaves behind.Point I'm making is, my exclusive goal since I was about 24 years old, was to be able to reliably induce an orgasm in a woman, via plowing exclusively.**LOOK - NO HANDS!!**.....Now, there's a paradox there cause, to do that - you got to be a big strong man, but you also got to be someone they can relate to.Them two are typically opposites (as outlined above).Anyways - let me get to the point.I've basically done the above - I'm a big strong motherfucker, but I'm also "one of the gals" - so now chicks climb over each other trying to get a piece of my sweet man ham.I was cruising the mall a little earlier, and I spot this big bruiser from my gym.I see him there from time to time.Dude is a fucking "Don" (at least in his own mind).Bit of a pain in the ass, but you kind of have to acknowledge him so as not to hurt his feelings (sensitive mofo's, these "bruisers").I mean, don't get me wrong - he's not a bad dude - but very territorial.Basically - motherfucker feels challenged by me.Like I'm moving in on his turf. He was always the "big man about teh village", but now all the chicks are meat gazingass.I had no intention of doing this (challenging him) but, it's like when he sees me hitting on chicks, he just feels like I'm imposing on his security - his "alpha male" status, or something - "who do you think you are", type of thing.And I'm getting that from all the supposed "tuff guys"; think they're a "daddy".And next thing I'll be sliding 4 inches deep into their wives....