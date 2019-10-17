Do you consider yourself "alpha" male? How do you characterized "alpha" male?

I never intended to be "alpha", per se.

To be honest, I always thought it was a farcical expression - not least of all cause, the dudes whom I see supposedly being "alpha", were oftentimes fucking hopeless with women.

They might be big bruisers and intimidating looking, puff their chest out and garner some kind of reputation amongst their male peers - but to me, the whole point of that is to get women.
But these cats are stumble bums and can only pick up what some nancy whom women can relate to more readily, leaves behind.


Point I'm making is, my exclusive goal since I was about 24 years old, was to be able to reliably induce an orgasm in a woman, via plowing exclusively.

**LOOK - NO HANDS!!**

.....

Now, there's a paradox there cause, to do that - you got to be a big strong man, but you also got to be someone they can relate to.
Them two are typically opposites (as outlined above).

Anyways - let me get to the point.

I've basically done the above - I'm a big strong motherfucker, but I'm also "one of the gals" - so now chicks climb over each other trying to get a piece of my sweet man ham.


I was cruising the mall a little earlier, and I spot this big bruiser from my gym.
I see him there from time to time.
Dude is a fucking "Don" (at least in his own mind).
Bit of a pain in the ass, but you kind of have to acknowledge him so as not to hurt his feelings (sensitive mofo's, these "bruisers").
I mean, don't get me wrong - he's not a bad dude - but very territorial.

Basically - motherfucker feels challenged by me.
Like I'm moving in on his turf. He was always the "big man about teh village", but now all the chicks are meat gazing my ass.

I had no intention of doing this (challenging him) but, it's like when he sees me hitting on chicks, he just feels like I'm imposing on his security - his "alpha male" status, or something - "who do you think you are", type of thing.

And I'm getting that from all the supposed "tuff guys"; think they're a "daddy".

And next thing I'll be sliding 4 inches deep into their wives....

EatMyShorts said:
I've basically done the above - I'm a big strong motherfucker, but I'm also "one of the gals" - so now chicks climb over each other trying to get a piece of my sweet man ham.
what the fuck dude
 
JAEGERX said:
what the fuck dude
WTF my ass!

It is what it is.

I didn't invent the principles of gender equality.

Most men don't relate well to women.
Cause why?
Cause most men aren't relatable to - period.

Women are more emotionally tuned, is what I'm saying.
Most dudes are emotionally oblivious.
 
When I was born the dinosaurs died, then a few years later I became a dinotologist working on the under carriage of women.
 
In terms of being physically powerful, no. However, usually when placed in to a group situation, I will rise up and become a leader.
 
JoeyJoeJoeJr said:
In terms of being physically powerful, no. However, usually when placed in to a group situation, I will rise up and become a leader.
See in a situation like that, I have no real desire, conscious or unconsciously to become a leader of a pack, with that being said, old school caveman shit like beating the shit out of a Chad to lay a woman you wanted, I could see me putting my size to use.
 
Jimmy McGill said:
See in a situation like that, I have no real desire, conscious or unconsciously to become a leader of a pack, with that being said, old school caveman shit like beating the shit out of a Chad to lay a woman you wanted, I could see me putting my size to use.
I rarely if ever try and become a leader, it just happens. I think its because im a very understanding, nice and level headed. People want a fair leader who is approachable and has morals, and they can usually see that in me. I never push to be a leader, I let people see my personality and most of the time ill be asked to fill a leadership role. Otherwise, I just mind my business.
 
Yo,

1990 called, said it wants it's mall back.
 
Just because you see someone from the gym at the same mall doesn't mean you have to acknowledge them.

What are the chances of running of into someone you barely know at a completely different venue?
9%
It's extremely rare.
 
An All is just a person who does what they want, and they feel comfortable about it because the hierarchal structure meant to keep people in place has lesser consequences on them, than they have on the hierarchy.

E.g. Regina George can wear pink twice a week and/or Rampage can say whatever he wants to your girlfriend.
 
It's recently appeared to me also - women go for the "alphas" - just as a popularity thing.

The biggest billy-bad-ass.

Chicks go for that.

Maybe it's a self-validation thing?
 
pookiyama said:
An All is just a person who does what they want, and they feel comfortable about it because the hierarchal structure meant to keep people in place has lesser consequences on them, than they have on the hierarchy.

E.g. Regina George can wear pink twice a week and/or Rampage can say whatever he wants to your girlfriend.
You sound like a beta.
 
