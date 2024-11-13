  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Television Do You Buy TV Series On DVD/Blu-Ray?

I have before on DVD but had get rid of them but I want to get some more series but on Blu-Ray.

And they are:
Seinfeld
X-Files
Breaking Bad
DCAU
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Northern Exposure
The Game of Thrones (though I haven't watched the entire series
Deadwood
Burn Notice
 
Do you have any TV series on DVD.
Yes! I thrift them for the most part: Golden Girls, old Simpsons, King of the Hill, Futurama, Rick and Morty, Roseanne, Seinfeld, 3rd Rock From the Sun, that kinda stuff. I have some I haven’t seen yet, like Peaky Blinders. Others I bought new: The 13 Ghosts of Scooby Doo, Scooby Doo Where Are You, TMNT 80s animated show, The Super Mario Bros Super Show, that Super Mario Bros 3 show, The Real Ghostbusters, She-Ra, uhhh idk man there’s a lot. I’m a hoarder.

91p+65bgRdL._AC_UF894,1000_QL80_.jpg

Kinda related but cartoons I can’t find on DVD I hoard on a USB stick that I plug in: What’s With Andy, Donkey Kong Country, For Better or Worse, Hercules cartoon from the 60s, whatever else. Lizzie McGuire is on there too lol but I also have that on DVD now.
 
I have a good amount of stuff on DVD, mostly comedy, a lot of British comedy having been shot on video really doesn't benefit much from more than DVD.

On bluray I have TNG because I don't feel like signing up to Paramount, considerd the X-files but Channel 4 having it on demand has stopped me for now, have Game of Thrones on blueray and Andor on UHD.
 
Battlestar Galactica original and remake.

Firefly

Primeval

X-files

Sherlock

It ain't half hot mum

Loads more that I got just before COVID lockdown, they're all out of the cases in a huge binder . Don't know what a lot of them are tbh .
 
@lsa does

But I have some too on Blu (I have I have more but these come to mind first)

Band of Brothers
The Pacific
John Adams
Penny Dreadful
HBO's Rome
The Sopranos
 
What ones do you have?
Buncha stuff .Too much to list honestly. Mostly comedy series ,old cartoons and a few horror anthology series .
I try to get stuff I think might vanish , isn't actually available , or just a pain in the ass to find .

I hit the thrift stores , eBay , or the flea market and pick stuff up on the cheap. Also found a dealer that makes copies of stuff that hasn't been officially released since some companies refuse to make physical copies of shit .

I don't trust this digital shit. They pull and edit series all the time and I don't see the point in buying something I don't actually own.
 
Last edited:
24 on DVD until they made Bluray for the later seasons. Alias on DVD before Bluray came out. Both I can now watch on some streaming service, but with maybe different background mainstream songs probably due to rights.

Maybe two seasons of Strikeback on Bluray with one also with digital on iTunes.

The thing is you need memory resume. PS3 sometimes has memory resume on Bluray, but sometimes no even on the same movie disc. Weird.
 
Not generally but I have Game of Thrones and will get Sopranos eventually.
 
I dont even own socks
 
