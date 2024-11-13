MLarson said: Do you have any TV series on DVD. Click to expand...

Yes! I thrift them for the most part: Golden Girls, old Simpsons, King of the Hill, Futurama, Rick and Morty, Roseanne, Seinfeld, 3rd Rock From the Sun, that kinda stuff. I have some I haven’t seen yet, like Peaky Blinders. Others I bought new: The 13 Ghosts of Scooby Doo, Scooby Doo Where Are You, TMNT 80s animated show, The Super Mario Bros Super Show, that Super Mario Bros 3 show, The Real Ghostbusters, She-Ra, uhhh idk man there’s a lot. I’m a hoarder.Kinda related but cartoons I can’t find on DVD I hoard on a USB stick that I plug in: What’s With Andy, Donkey Kong Country, For Better or Worse, Hercules cartoon from the 60s, whatever else. Lizzie McGuire is on there too lol but I also have that on DVD now.