News Do you blame Universities, Student Loan companies, or students?

I'm certain many of us here have gone to college and pursued a "higher education" of some sort and can relate to this topic. And I'm even more certain many of us are still paying off our student loans, still today.

Lately, especially over the last five or so years, politicians have made an effort to address outrageous student Loan interest rates and debt. There have even been some programs to "forgive" student loan debt.

Upon graduation, with a mere bachelor's degree many students face over 50K in debt, grad students ,over 6 figures of debt.

It seems, right out of the gate, students who graduate are immersed in debt.

who do you find at fault for this issue?

Do you blame universities and their outrageous tuition costs?
  • Tuition and fees at private National Universities have jumped about 132%.
  • Out-of-state tuition and fees at public National Universities have risen about 127%.
  • In-state tuition and fees at public National Universities soared by about 158%.
Do you blame Loan organizations and their interest rates?

or do you blame the Student? do you believe "they should have read the fine print before agreeing to a loan?"

what are your thoughts on the matter, personal experiences?

MichiganMMA1978 said:
The school and loan institutions mostly. Because kids are ingrained these days about having to go to college. So they just do it, because it's what they've been told they have to do to be successful.
Basically this. With the caveat there are plenty of young people who take out huge loans to pursue degrees they know have next to no market value. And there are plenty of people who use loan money to party themselves out of school.
 
gspieler said:
Basically this. With the caveat there are plenty of young people who take out huge loans to pursue degrees they know have next to no market value. And there are plenty of people who use loan money to party themselves out of school.
Agreed, why I said "mostly" lol
There will always be a handful of irresponsible people
 
I place some blame on the universities and student loan companies, but the majority of the blame falls on your lawmakers who decided to make student loans nearly impossible to discharge in bankruptcy. This turns student loans into a pretty much zero risk loan for the financial companies so everyone started getting in on the action, and since there were now many more loans available the universities really started jacking up their tuition since everyone is going to get a loan anyway. This is a positive feedback loop which is why tuition and student loans outstanding have gone to the moon.
 
I don't have much sympathy for the students to be honest. Nobody forced you go to school. The "I was told to" is the worst fucking excuse ever. To me it's just a small little step up from a young adult racking up credit card debt, then blaming someone else for it.

I've always felt any relief to student debt shouldn't come from main street, but instead university endowment funds. Like serious, what the fuck is the Harvard Endowment Fund alone up to, $50 billion dollars now? That like better than a years world of GDP for half the nations in the world. And taht's just one universtyt.
 
All but mostly the universities and loan companies. Actually, high schools should play a part in preparing kids for college. It's hard for a teen to grasp the impact of being in 10's of thousands of dollars in debt. Everyone thinks that college degrees are be all end all when there's other options out there.
 
Education shouldn't be so profitable, and companies shouldn't put so much importance on a degree. There are kids coming out of high school with enough technical skill to start it IT for most companies. Hands on learning should count.

I don't think the govt should 'forgive' student loans, but I don't have a problem making them interest free.
 
I blame elementary through high school teachers for telling all kids they need to go to college if they want to have a chance at being successful.

This mess wouldn't have been possible if they were just honest and taught the kids that some jobs require college and some don't, so if you want one that does, you'd better go to college.
 
RightToBareKnuckles said:
none of the above...we do need a poll with more options added for this topic. I blame more of the older generation (boomers I guess?), federal government, and society in general for pushing way too many people into 4 year degrees
fair point. how do I do a poll? do I ask one of the mods?
 
If I were American, I would blame that fucking worm Ronald Reagan for starting the US trend of ridiculous tuition prices.

https://newuniversity.org/2023/02/13/ronald-reagans-legacy-the-rise-of-student-loan-debt-in-america/

During Reagan’s campaign for the governorship of California in 1966, he publicly criticized the University of California system. Reagan referred to these student protesters as “brats,” “freaks” and “cowardly fascists.” In an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, Reagan’s education advisor, Roger A. Freeman stated, “We are in danger of producing an educated proletariat. That’s dynamite! We have to be selective on who we allow [to go through higher education].” This belief has shaped higher education to become a privilege of the upper class, with tuition serving as a barrier to those from working-class backgrounds.
When Reagan became president, he continued his efforts to dismantle the public education system, targeting federal aid to students. In his campaign for the presidency, he advocated for the total removal of the U.S. Department of Education. Though this plan had little congressional support, Reagan was still able to reduce funding towards education by 25%. With this continual slashing of aid, the federal government’s involvement in tuition shifted from grants to loans.
Neither. I blame the federal government. They used to provide funding for universities and state colleges. That no longer really happens. That’s probably the biggest reason tuition prices have gone through the roof.

And who do you think voted for that funding to be redirected? Boomers. But only after they took advantage of it and went to college cheap.
 
