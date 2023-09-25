Tuition and fees at private National Universities have jumped about 132%.

Out-of-state tuition and fees at public National Universities have risen about 127%.

In-state tuition and fees at public National Universities soared by about 158%.

I'm certain many of us here have gone to college and pursued a "higher education" of some sort and can relate to this topic. And I'm even more certain many of us are still paying off our student loans, still today.Lately, especially over the last five or so years, politicians have made an effort to address outrageous student Loan interest rates and debt. There have even been some programs to "forgive" student loan debt.Upon graduation, with a mere bachelor's degree many students face over 50K in debt, grad students ,over 6 figures of debt.It seems, right out of the gate, students who graduate are immersed in debt.who do you find at fault for this issue?or do you blame the Student? do you believewhat are your thoughts on the matter, personal experiences?edit: I don't know how to add a poll.