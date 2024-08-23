Do you agree Neil Degrasse Tyson is the leading scientist of our generation?

Would you agree that Neil Degrasse Tyson is one of the top scientists, if not THE leading scientist of our generation? His Youtube channel has 4 million subscribers and when anyone has a question, he's the one everyone goes to

 
'Scientific Voice for the masses'

Sure.

But not the lead scientist amongst scientists or even if you are regular person who seeks out and wants more in-depth science than Neil typically does (purposely).
 
No, not even close.

He's obviously extremely popular though and is very good at explaining things.
 
He's popular but that doesn't make him a leading scientist. Last time a saw him was a video of him saying dudes can be women and that we can now throw philosophy out because "the science" has everything figured out now.
 
What has he done besides explaining stuff to children? Is that all it takes nowadays?
 
I'd be more inclined to say he's the Bill Nye of our generation
 
He is really only notable because he is being pushed by media because he happens to be black and he doesn't mind putting himself out there. He's not even in the top 25.

There is Elizabth Blackburn, Ashoke Sen,Alan Guth,Michael Levin....ect just a few of many that have actually done something.

He is more of a media personality than a scientist. He's mostly know for taking work others have done and make easier for regular people to understand and not for actual work in the field making discoveries or advances. Not that what he has done isn't important, making science more accessible to the masses is a good thing but on pure scientific achievements he really doesn't have much to show. He is kind of a much more educated and qualified "Bill Nye the Science Guy".
 
He's smarmy and throws his weight around. It would make the average person think that he is.
 
I think there’s a video on YouTube of Brett Weinstein stating why Neil Degrasse Tyson isn’t a great physicist.
 
my new black science guy is Terrence Howard, don't @ me @nieldegrassetyson
 
He's more like a science ambassador for the masses.

He understands the science and is good at explaining it to dummies in a way they can understand it.

But I think the "top scientist" would be someone who's on the cutting edge, leading innovation on new technologies or discoveries. And on that front, Neil's not even in the game.
 
