Of course. It's "free" food they give you. They taste just OK, but it's like dessert. I like to read the BS fortunes and laugh at anyone dumb enough to actually believe that crap. They're all just generic stuff.



"Good things come to those who wait"



No shit, Sherlock. I want one that says something more specific, like:



"You will get gonorrhea from a cheap whore at the truck stop named Shirley"



That might get my attention.



"You will spend many a sleepless night at the gloryhole"



How TF did they know???