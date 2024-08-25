Do things look all the same these days?

I was watching a video about fifth gen fighters and thought to myself that almost every 5th gen fighter being developed by different countries all look like the F22. At a glance, they all look the same. Compare that to fighters from the past that had a distinctive look. I think that's why WWII fighters were so iconic. Each one had a certain look and there were so many designs. It's easier to tell them apart.

Then I realized the same about a lot of other things. Phones before smart phones looked somewhat different. Now every smartphone pretty much looks the same.

Same for cars. I feel like cars nowadays look more similar to each other.

Maybe even movies. Famous directors had their own styles and you can tell there was a certain feel to say a Spielberg film or a Kubrick film. Now movies feel more or less similar to each other no matter who directed it.

Maybe I'm exaggerating a bit and I'm no expert who pays attention to a lot of these details but even when I was much younger, I thought that I could recognize which manufacturer a car was from or could guess which director made a movie I was watching.

Is it just me or is this a trend? Is it a lack of innovation, manufacturers/producers going with whatever sells best, or certain designs just work the best?

As a caveat, I looked up 6th gen fighters that are being planned and they all seem to look different so I don't know what that means.
 
Even if you look at sherdog and how we're all 6'6 shredded monsters making minimum six figures, was that the case when the site first started? You adapt and grow to fit in with your surroundings, and discriminate against and ban anyone that doesn't
 
