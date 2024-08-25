Do things look all the same these days?

I was watching a video about fifth gen fighters and thought to myself that almost every 5th gen fighter being developed by different countries all look like the F22. At a glance, they all look the same. Compare that to fighters from the past that had a distinctive look. I think that's why WWII fighters were so iconic. Each one had a certain look and there were so many designs. It's easier to tell them apart.



Then I realized the same about a lot of other things. Phones before smart phones looked somewhat different. Now every smartphone pretty much looks the same.



Same for cars. I feel like cars nowadays look more similar to each other.



Maybe even movies. Famous directors had their own styles and you can tell there was a certain feel to say a Spielberg film or a Kubrick film. Now movies feel more or less similar to each other no matter who directed it.



Maybe I'm exaggerating a bit and I'm no expert who pays attention to a lot of these details but even when I was much younger, I thought that I could recognize which manufacturer a car was from or could guess which director made a movie I was watching.



Is it just me or is this a trend? Is it a lack of innovation, manufacturers/producers going with whatever sells best, or certain designs just work the best?



As a caveat, I looked up 6th gen fighters that are being planned and they all seem to look different so I don't know what that means.