Do the current MMA fanboys realize how great Shogun Rua was?

We are taking about an all time great with a resume that is 2nd to none.

If not for injuries, Shogun would be right there with Fedor and Jones on all the GOAT talks.


I don’t think todays MMA fanbase understands nor appreciates the skill, heart, tenacity and talent that Shogun possessed.
 
Shogun is the second greatest LHW ever. At his best he's better than any active LHW in the UFC today. UFC recency bias fanboys wish it wasnt so but it is. I don't make the rules.
 
