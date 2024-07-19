Do the current MMA fanboys realize how great Shogun Rua was?

DiazSlap
We are taking about an all time great with a resume that is 2nd to none.
If not for injuries, Shogun would be right there with Fedor and Jones on all the GOAT talks.
I don’t think todays MMA fanbase understands nor appreciates the skill, heart, tenacity and talent that Shogun possessed.
