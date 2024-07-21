Do men give women an inflated sense of their abilities by going easy on them in grappling?

So last night I was working as a bouncer at the patio outside my bar. We have a female regular there who's short and stocky and used to train with her sister who was a wrestler. She wanted to show me that she could pick me up so I abliged and let her then I proceeded to let her try and take me down for funzies. She went for a single leg and I only gave her 10 percent resistance cause I didn't want to ragdoll her in front of everyone that would make me look bad. I let her work on her efforts briefly and then turned my hips slightly and she fell and rolled onto the ground.
Anyway since I went way easy on her after that she thought she had almost beat me and she got pumped up like macho man randy savage. Huge ego boost for her even though she stood not even a slight chance.
Anyway, I avoid grappling in a competitive nature with women cause it wouldn't feel right to me going hard on them. Like another time I was forced to go against a woman in practice I just held her in side control and didn't do anything else cause it wouldn't feel right throwing her around.
I know there are very capable skilled women out there who can tangle with men but since most men don't feel comfortable going hard on a woman it leads to many women overestimating their abilities. This must be a common phenomenon.
What do you guys think?
 
It really depends on the chick, and it depends on the gym. Within the same gym among regular training partners, male and female, young and old, fit and fat, everyone who routinely goes with everyone else knows precisely how they measure up against them.

IME an "inflated sense of their abilities" is mostly a noob thing and usually folks who lack humility and self-awareness. Usually it's some dude with like 6 months of training and they're convinced they actually tapped that purple or brown without realizing the higher belt was taking it easy on them and letting them work.

Like you say, there are indeed skilled women out there but national+ level elite woman is roughly equal to good (but not elite) male HS athlete and that's just biology. So taking it easy on a woman is kind of like going easy on a smaller/weaker/older dude in training.

But best practice is to avoid unironic dick measuring contests with women in public - it's not going to end well and is a lose/lose for the dude. It's like trying to win an argument with a woman - not going to happen.
 
ChickenBrother said:
It really depends on the chick, and it depends on the gym. Within the same gym among regular training partners, male and female, young and old, fit and fat, everyone who routinely goes with everyone else knows precisely how they measure up against them.

IME an "inflated sense of their abilities" is mostly a noob thing and usually folks who lack humility and self-awareness. Usually it's some dude with like 6 months of training and they're convinced they actually tapped that purple or brown without realizing the higher belt was taking it easy on them and letting them work.

Like you say, there are indeed skilled women out there but national+ level elite woman is roughly equal to good (but not elite) male HS athlete and that's just biology. So taking it easy on a woman is kind of like going easy on a smaller/weaker/older dude in training.

But best practice is to avoid unironic dick measuring contests with women in public - it's not going to end well is a lose/lose for the dude. It's like trying to win an argument with a woman - not going to happen.
It makes sense that it's mostly a noob thing. Maybe the phenomenon I should be addressing is noobs projecting their newness onto others. I've seen that happen that someone who's only recently started assumes everyone who walks in that they don't know is new. When I see a random person at the bar, I assume they know something. Better to not underestimate someone.
 
