Do men give women an inflated sense of their abilities by going easy on them in grappling?

So last night I was working as a bouncer at the patio outside my bar. We have a female regular there who's short and stocky and used to train with her sister who was a wrestler. She wanted to show me that she could pick me up so I abliged and let her then I proceeded to let her try and take me down for funzies. She went for a single leg and I only gave her 10 percent resistance cause I didn't want to ragdoll her in front of everyone that would make me look bad. I let her work on her efforts briefly and then turned my hips slightly and she fell and rolled onto the ground.

Anyway since I went way easy on her after that she thought she had almost beat me and she got pumped up like macho man randy savage. Huge ego boost for her even though she stood not even a slight chance.

Anyway, I avoid grappling in a competitive nature with women cause it wouldn't feel right to me going hard on them. Like another time I was forced to go against a woman in practice I just held her in side control and didn't do anything else cause it wouldn't feel right throwing her around.

I know there are very capable skilled women out there who can tangle with men but since most men don't feel comfortable going hard on a woman it leads to many women overestimating their abilities. This must be a common phenomenon.

What do you guys think?