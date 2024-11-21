  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Do Artists enjoy their own work?

pugilistico

pugilistico

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Nov 28, 2021
Messages
1,128
Reaction score
1,852
As someone who's not an artist, I'm wondering do musicians listen to their own music? Like do rappers bump their own tracks while driving or put it on in the background at home?
Do painters hang their own work in their own homes? Do actors or directors watch their own movies?

If you were let's say, an actor who was in a Christmas movie, would you play it at a family gathering during the holidays? To me it feels extremely ego-centric to do so but then again, I'm not an artist.

I do some writing and make songs for fun, and I only read or listen to my own work to analyze it and think about what I could fix.

I guess a chef enjoying his own food would be normal.
 
Scorsese' daughter:

- On Watching Scorsese movies with Scorsese: Sometimes he talks me through some stuff, say a little thing in my ear while I’m watching. But he watches it again as though he’s never seen it before. Something will happen and he’ll be like, “Ha! That’s great.” And I’m like, “You literally made this.” It’s funny because it’s almost like a first experience with him again, watching it with me.
 
Why would you as an artist release something you dont enjoy?
Sure in some cases its a sell out for money.. Like DeNiro the last 10ish years. But in general I assume artist enjoy their own work.
 
Once painted a girl's face,
and I was pretty proud of myself.
 
