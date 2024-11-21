Do Artists enjoy their own work?

As someone who's not an artist, I'm wondering do musicians listen to their own music? Like do rappers bump their own tracks while driving or put it on in the background at home?

Do painters hang their own work in their own homes? Do actors or directors watch their own movies?



If you were let's say, an actor who was in a Christmas movie, would you play it at a family gathering during the holidays? To me it feels extremely ego-centric to do so but then again, I'm not an artist.



I do some writing and make songs for fun, and I only read or listen to my own work to analyze it and think about what I could fix.



I guess a chef enjoying his own food would be normal.