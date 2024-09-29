DJ on JJ and MJ: We kept developing, he didn't.

Captain Herb
Demetrious Johnson explains why Jon Jones isn't the Michael Jordan of MMA | BJPenn.com
Demetrious Johnson has explained why he doesn't see Jon Jones as the Michael Jordan of mixed martial arts.
Demetrius Johnson says Jon Jones is no Michael Jordan, in fact, if anyone is the Jordan of MMA, it is he. Johnson says that while he and Jordan just kept getting better, Jones stalled out:
“When you look at the later years of Jon Jones’s career, those fights weren’t as exciting. At the end of my career, I’m doing flying armbars in a world title fight, right? If you look at whose skillset developed over time, I would say mine did. When you look at Michael Jordan. I felt like his skillset kept on developing,”
Is he right?