DJ on JJ and MJ: We kept developing, he didn't.

Demetrious Johnson explains why Jon Jones isn't the Michael Jordan of MMA | BJPenn.com

Demetrious Johnson has explained why he doesn't see Jon Jones as the Michael Jordan of mixed martial arts.
Demetrius Johnson says Jon Jones is no Michael Jordan, in fact, if anyone is the Jordan of MMA, it is he. Johnson says that while he and Jordan just kept getting better, Jones stalled out:

“When you look at the later years of Jon Jones’s career, those fights weren’t as exciting. At the end of my career, I’m doing flying armbars in a world title fight, right? If you look at whose skillset developed over time, I would say mine did. When you look at Michael Jordan. I felt like his skillset kept on developing,”

Is he right?
 
DJ is a smaller guy. Smaller guys tend to be more technical. DJ also didn't party as hard as Jones. Jones doesn't train unless he has a camp. Jones is going to get really fat and stop training when he retires. DJ is going to "start" training with others now that he is retired. He has time to travel and train with other people without it being an issue to his fight career.
 
Anyone is better than Jones, so in that sense he's right/
 
Jordan didn’t go to the D League in basketball and get blown out like DJ when he went to the minor leagues and got knocked out cold.

Same DJ who faced mediocre FLW competition when the division was still at its infancy. Same DJ who got outclassed by Dom and went to a made up division to have some success.


Fighting bottom of the barrel guys like Chris Cariosso, Rey Borg, Wilson Reis, Tim Elliot, etc in title fights is almost laughable.

DJ is clearly inferior to Jon Jones in every way.


DJ sippin the koolaid his manlet fanboys are serving up.

<JonesLaugh>
 
There's more greatness in Michael Jordan's toenail than Mighty Mouse as a whole.

And Jones isn't much better either, maybe two toenails.
 
If DJ and JJ walked into a room… Jones is the one walking out, every time.
 
Jones never been knocked out by a knee when he's grounded, right after saying you should be able to knee grounded opponents in the ufc
 
TerraRayzing said:
There is no MJ of MMA but I will say, DJ took on a younger and bigger foe when he was clearly out of his prime and had nothing to prove and gave him a trilogy when he had no reason to. Massive kudos.
Meanwhile... Jones....
I think you nailed the subtext of the whole thing. Not fighting Aspinall is always going to count against him in the goat conversation. He doesn't think so, but it will.
 
No mma athlete comes close to MJ in terms of skill, dominance and degree of difficulty.

DJ is right, Jones didn't take his career seriously, leaned on his talent and didn't progress much.

MJ grinded till the end, and re invented his game as he got older, remaining the best player in the league by a wide margin.
 
NoSmilez said:
DJ is a smaller guy. Smaller guys tend to be more technical. DJ also didn't party as hard as Jones. Jones doesn't train unless he has a camp. Jones is going to get really fat and stop training when he retires. DJ is going to "start" training with others now that he is retired. He has time to travel and train with other people without it being an issue to his fight career.
Smaller guys tend to have fewer fans also, so if more people agree with him, it says something
 
I hate MJ with a passion. But, it is disrespectful to compare him to Jones. MJ never backed off from stiff competition and always took care of business.
 
Never seen a Michael Jordan game in my life.

Cannot comment on who is most like that guy.
 
filthybliss said:
I hate MJ with a passion. But, it is disrespectful to compare him to Jones. MJ never backed off from stiff competition and always took care of business.
MJ didn’t have the threat of being punched in the face
 
