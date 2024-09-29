DJ on JJ and MJ: We kept developing, he didn't.

Jordan didn’t go to the D League in basketball and get blown out like DJ when he went to the minor leagues and got knocked out cold.Same DJ who faced mediocre FLW competition when the division was still at its infancy. Same DJ who got outclassed by Dom and went to a made up division to have some success.Fighting bottom of the barrel guys like Chris Cariosso, Rey Borg, Wilson Reis, Tim Elliot, etc in title fights is almost laughable.DJ is clearly inferior to Jon Jones in every way.DJ sippin the koolaid his manlet fanboys are serving up.