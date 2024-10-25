100%



When violence happens in prison, and this is what the general public doesn't quite comprehend, the prison goes on lockdown. It needs to be really carefully planned and approved by all the cars (groups) to give the green light on the assault. Say a black guy killed a white sex offender without permission, it could get strange. The sex offender would need to have his paperwork (court case) verified through Pacer of some other database to know he had an actual skin beef. It isn't like oh here is Larry, he's dead. This is especially true if the sex offender has money. Prison fucking sucks lol