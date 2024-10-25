Social Distraught father of 3 victims tries to physically attack Larry Nassar in courtroom (Rewatch)

Should they have let the father give at least one head shot?

  • Total voters
    7
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
34,291
Reaction score
45,945
This is a while back now, do you remember this?

I can't blame the guy. He did the right thing.



 
If it make him feels better Larry is now playing skin flutes daily in prison to survive
 
Red Beard said:
He's not though. I work in a prison and sex offenders are super protected. If that was the case, recidivism rates wouldn't be so astronomically high.
Click to expand...
Every time I say this to people they look at me like Im nuts.
You know as well as I do its not easy to get to those cunts sir.


Also, good morning to you lol
 
StonedLemur said:
Every time I say this to people they look at me like Im nuts.
You know as well as I do its not easy to get to those cunts sir.


Also, good morning to you lol
Click to expand...
It is a legitimate hate crime to hurt a sex offender in prison. Everyone talks about Bubba and shit, but that isn't the case at all. I've been behind a wall for 15+ years and inside a lot of different prisons/jails...it is always the case. If it isn't the case, those prisoners are put into protective custody.
 
Red Beard said:
It is a legitimate hate crime to hurt a sex offender in prison. Everyone talks about Bubba and shit, but that isn't the case at all. I've been behind a wall for 15+ years and inside a lot of different prisons/jails...it is always the case. If it isn't the case, those prisoners are put into protective custody.
Click to expand...
Exactly.

I hate when I see people say "oh the guys in prison will get him"...its like...no they probably won't.
Im not saying violence don't happen but its not as frequent as people think.

It also depends on the prison and state im sure.
 
Last edited:
StonedLemur said:
Exactly.

I hate when I see people say "oh the guys in prison will get him"...its like...no they probably won't.
Im not saying violence don't happen but its not as frequently as people think.

It also depends on the prison and state im sure.
Click to expand...
100%

When violence happens in prison, and this is what the general public doesn't quite comprehend, the prison goes on lockdown. It needs to be really carefully planned and approved by all the cars (groups) to give the green light on the assault. Say a black guy killed a white sex offender without permission, it could get strange. The sex offender would need to have his paperwork (court case) verified through Pacer of some other database to know he had an actual skin beef. It isn't like oh here is Larry, he's dead. This is especially true if the sex offender has money. Prison fucking sucks lol
 
Red Beard said:
100%

When violence happens in prison, and this is what the general public doesn't quite comprehend, the prison goes on lockdown. It needs to be really carefully planned and approved by all the cars (groups) to give the green light on the assault. Say a black guy killed a white sex offender without permission, it could get strange. The sex offender would need to have his paperwork (court case) verified through Pacer of some other database to know he had an actual skin beef. It isn't like oh here is Larry, he's dead. This is especially true if the sex offender has money. Prison fucking sucks lol
Click to expand...

Yup, best to stay out of there I tell ya lol.
As crazy as I was in my past I was always smart enough to stay out of there.
 
StonedLemur said:
Yup, best to stay out of there I tell ya lol.
As crazy as I was in my past I was always smart enough to stay out of there.
Click to expand...
We like you as a free man, sir. I added it together one time and I've been inside a prison for over 3 years of my life lol
 
StonedLemur said:
You've done more time than me and I was an actual criminal sir lol.
Click to expand...
Bud...so was I

goodfellas-wiseguys.gif
 
One head shot my ass. They should have allowed him 10,000 grounded groin punches to that piece of shit, with a running falcon punch to the dick to finish him off.


35028C0F5D3F401F69AAC4A53E7AF2A7C84C2A11


Captain_Falcon_Neutral_B_SSBU.gif
 
Red Beard said:
He's not though. I work in a prison and sex offenders are super protected. If that was the case, recidivism rates wouldn't be so astronomically high.
Click to expand...

Nassar spent time in the Eaton County jail and the federal detention center at Federal Correctional Institution, Milan in Michigan. In February 2018, he was transferred to United States Penitentiary, Tucson (USP) in Arizona.[55] According to his lawyers, Nassar was assaulted almost as soon as he was placed in the general population at USP Tucson, and an investigation determined that he could not be safely held at Tucson.[56] In August 2018, Nassar was transferred to the Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, then to the United States Penitentiary, Coleman in Florida.[57]

On July 9, 2023, Nassar was stabbed 10 times at USP Coleman.[58] The stabbing was allegedly motivated by lewd remarks Nassar made while watching the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.[59]Nassar was stabbed twice in the neck, twice in the back, and six times in the chest, leaving him with a collapsed lung.[60][58]
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Arkain2K
Crime Convicted for molesting over 300 girls, disgraced gymnastic doc Larry Nassar now allegedly have to provide sexual favors to prison gangs regularly.
2 3 4
Replies
67
Views
3K
Lonesome Crow
Lonesome Crow

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,449
Messages
56,390,874
Members
175,193
Latest member
bat123

Share this page

Back
Top