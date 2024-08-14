Disney States Man Cannot Sue Due to Streaming Trial

Full Story with link belowCliffs:-Man and his wife repeatedly tell Disney restaurant that she has severe allergies (in 2023)-They ignore this and the woman dies-Man tries to sue for wrongful death-Disney states he cannot sue them because in 2019 he signed up for a 1 month free trial of Disney+ streaming. Hidden in the terms of use is an agreement that users settle any disputes with the company via arbitrationSo if you ever tried Disney+ good luck ever suing Disney.I am sure Walt is smiling down on us.He is probably also proud of all the great upcoming movies, like Moana 2, Moana Live Action, Toy Story 11, and Big Crappy Sequel 6