Disney States Man Cannot Sue Due to Streaming Trial

Full Story with link below

BBC Story

Cliffs:
-Man and his wife repeatedly tell Disney restaurant that she has severe allergies (in 2023)
-They ignore this and the woman dies
-Man tries to sue for wrongful death
-Disney states he cannot sue them because in 2019 he signed up for a 1 month free trial of Disney+ streaming. Hidden in the terms of use is an agreement that users settle any disputes with the company via arbitration

So if you ever tried Disney+ good luck ever suing Disney.
I am sure Walt is smiling down on us.
He is probably also proud of all the great upcoming movies, like Moana 2, Moana Live Action, Toy Story 11, and Big Crappy Sequel 6
 
Ridiculous but why would you eat out if you had that severe of an allergy? You're trusting your life to some coked out kitchen line cook? I dont like onions, i try my best to order things that don't have them to start with because when you ask for no onions its usually about a 50/50 roll of the dice as to whether they get it right. I would never bet my life on it.
 
By reading this Post you hereby agree to the License Agreement by Renard LLC (hereinafter "Poster") which stipulates that you must give them all your money, and you also agree to like the Post, and all posts henceforth created by the Poster.
 
No way this holds up in court. Also, he’s only asking for 50k. Disney likely settles these types of cases for more than that. Odd that they’re fighting this and risking negative publicity.
 
Jar of Flies said:
No way this holds up in court. Also, he’s only asking for 50k. Disney likely settles these types of cases for more than that. Odd that they’re fighting this and risking negative publicity.
I thought it was just for $50K too based on headlines but read that's just some legal minimum number for filing with the State and he's going to be asking for a lot more than that.
 
Jar of Flies said:
No way this holds up in court. Also, he’s only asking for 50k. Disney likely settles these types of cases for more than that. Odd that they’re fighting this and risking negative publicity.
I'm shocked after reading the news.

Disney should have just paid the 50k + lawyer fees quietly in instead of arbitration, resulting in this article coming out in the first place.

I'm both disgusted and shocked with if this is real.
 
