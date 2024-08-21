Disnee needs to be destroyed

Clippy
Good Times
@plutonium
- Joined
- Jun 13, 2015
- Messages
- 54,847
- Reaction score
- 27,144
Bro did you guys hear about that couple that went to a Disney Resort and the lady was told the food wasn't prepared wrong but died of allergies anyway
And when buddy tried to sue they said that because he signed up for Disney plus a few years ago he waved his rights to ever Sue Disney under any situations ever
This is BEYOND
And when buddy tried to sue they said that because he signed up for Disney plus a few years ago he waved his rights to ever Sue Disney under any situations ever
This is BEYOND