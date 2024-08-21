Disnee needs to be destroyed

Bro did you guys hear about that couple that went to a Disney Resort and the lady was told the food wasn't prepared wrong but died of allergies anyway

And when buddy tried to sue they said that because he signed up for Disney plus a few years ago he waved his rights to ever Sue Disney under any situations ever

This is BEYOND
 
Disney is literally Hitler

One thing I'm sure of is that this will not be the event that causes the public to reasses whether we should be blindly signing a 60 page contract for every single service we use.

Nor will any regulator question whether this practice is in the public interest.

But Disney's PR team will shut this down.
 
That's the dumbest PR move ever.
It was nothing for Disney to just pay for their restaurant staff obvious mistake.

Now they will lose 1000x more in boycott and backlash.

And I say, good.
Imagine how much of a fuck up of a company you have to be that you put in your terms and conditions that you can't be sued for incompetence on any at all situation the company could be involved in when you just trying to stream fucking Star Wars
 
really hope they get a class action lawsuit agaisnt their Disney + term and conditions bs.
on top of everything else.
 
You could break your legs at the Disney theme park and get absolutely no compensation because you watched one episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi
 
Its probably their kids fault. Kid probably begged them to go to disney, and now they can't sue because their kid begged them to sign up for disney +
 
Dang yo, Meatball Ron was right after all! Ronny is like Thanos, bro <TheWire1><JerryWWF>
 
I'd 100% vote to nuke Disney from orbit

But tbf this is so deliciously evil from them. As a white person I can totally appreciate it
 
