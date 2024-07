Disinformation networks ‘flooded’ X before EU elections, report says Analysis by Dutch researchers shows coordinated activity in France, Germany and Italy in run-up to ballot

The accounts were set up close to the election dateThey appear to be RussianThey have a common network and almost immediately began following one another to boost their profilesPrimarily tatgeting France, Italy, the Netherlands and Germany the suspect accounts promoted far right activists espousing antiwestern conspiracy rhetoric/MigrationIt looks like real people were behind the accountsCoordinated networks of accounts spreading disinformation “flooded” social media in France, Germany and Italy before the elections to the European parliament, Dutch researchers have found.After an in-depth analysis of disinformation on the platform X in four EU countries, the researchers concluded that many of the accounts had been set up after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but were cranked up in the weeks and days before the vote, with growth in their numbers of followers rocketing.