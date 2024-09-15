Disgraceful Scoring

Kid won the fight on the press conference. If he wasn't the highlight they wouldn't care enough about him to cook the scores this bad.
 
It had the possiblity of a 10-8. Ode had the striking advantage, showed no fighting IQ kept taking it the ground where he is basically a novice.
 
my scoring:
R1 10-9 Ode, could be even a 10-8 but I leave it at 10-9
R2 10-9 Rodriguez
R3 10-9 Ode

of course they were gonna give it to any mexican at every opportunity available, expect more in the next fights when it goes to the judges
 
The UFC will make sure no Mexican loses by decision on this main card, after going 1-4 in the prelims
 
There's absolutely no way round 2 can be a 10-8 without round 1 also being 10-8.

I also don't know how you score round 3 for Rodriguez unless you're counting getting outstruck and landing missed ground and pound as "winning", but that's far less egregious than a 29-27 Rodriguez scorecard
 
Disgusting scoring.. for 2 judges to score round 2 10-8 and give him the 3rd where he literally may have landed 1 punch the whole round… gross
 
No round should have been a 10-8. Rodríguez won 2-3. Not that hard to score
 
kingmob6 said:
Ronaldo had no business being up 29-27. That was no 10-8.
Osbourne won round 3, and should have won the fight.
Embarrassing.
Click to expand...

29-27 is one of the most egregious cards in recent memory, and I can remember last week!
 
I'm fairly certain he was knocked out in the first round, but they never showed a replay of it.
 
