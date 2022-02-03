White Whale
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2006
- Messages
- 5,388
- Reaction score
- 9,272
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/02/02/jan...many-as-400000-jobs-lost-by-one-estimate.html
"Opinions of some major Wall Street forecasters and fortified Wednesday by payroll processing firm ADP, employment in January either slowed to a crawl or perhaps turned into a negative."
More bad news for America on top of people not working jobs are being cut and add inflation on top of it a great depression is looking more likely.
