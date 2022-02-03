Economy Disastrous January job report with a estimated 400,000 jobs lost

https://www.cnbc.com/2022/02/02/jan...many-as-400000-jobs-lost-by-one-estimate.html

"Opinions of some major Wall Street forecasters and fortified Wednesday by payroll processing firm ADP, employment in January either slowed to a crawl or perhaps turned into a negative."

More bad news for America on top of people not working jobs are being cut and add inflation on top of it a great depression is looking more likely.
 
I know that you're most likely simply a really weird troll who simply spams foxnews.com articles on here but, do you want to bet, that there's not going to be a second Great Depression ?
 
Anyone who owns a business knows this. Both my businesses have fallen off a cliff since the beginning of the year.

Talk to business owners in your area, they will likely say the same thing.

Restaurants in my area look to have 50% the business they had last year. And people are even tipping alot less.

Rough times ahead I think. And on top of that fuel CONTINUES to move up.

This is such a recipe for disaster. We should all be preparing for an extremely rough few years, financially speaking.
 
My best buds been in the resurant Industry for almost 2 decades. It's dying .
 
Yet I posted a CNBC article that tried to make the Biden administration look good by not talking about the mandates he tried to force on businesses or the vaccine mandates blue cities and states have inforced.
 
How would a vaccine mandate, that was blocked in court and is not in effect, have negatively affected January jobs report? Why would you post an article if you don't even trust or believe the content of it?

"“The good news is that the job market should quickly bounce back as the omicron variant fades. Underlying demand in the economy is still strong, and businesses are still trying to hire,” said Gus Faucher, chief U.S. economist at PNC." from the article
 
The mandates are still in effect as long as they are not federally mandated. The people have already been let go in large degree.

The bigger problem is the 4 million or so jobs that we are still down pre pandemic. That's not good.
 
Incoming: "Why losing your job can actually be a good thing for everyday Americans and bad for rich people".
 
you're arguing with fools who don't even understand the basics of their argument.
 
Okay, except the article that was posted does not even mention vaccine mandates as being a reason or the reason for the likely January jobs report miss, which is what "White Whale" was hinting at in the post of his I was responding to.
 
