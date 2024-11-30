Disappointed with Bose Soundbar

So I bought this Bose soundbar: https://www.bose.com/p/home-theater...ml?dwvar_SUSB-SOUNDBAR_color=BLACK&quantity=1

To go with this TV: https://www.costco.com/samsung-65"-...rs-of-total-coverage*.product.4000259752.html

Unpacked the soundbar, connected it using the optical cable, turned it on and it powered on with movie theater "powering on" sound which sounded great. Tested it with movies and was very disappointed. Did not sound like the power on sound at all and didn't notice much difference than with my TV speakers. We would cycle back and forth between TV sound and the Bose optical sound but it was very underwhelming. Come to find out, my TV has upward and downward speakers and pretty good audio which is maybe the reason I'm not impressed.

I was expecting movie theater sound and am disappointed. Will be returning the Bose soundbar. Luckily, they pay for shipping and free returns.

Anyone else have a similar lackluster experience with Bose soundbars or soundbars in general?
 
Them little shits aint never gonna give you big booming sound, I got a sound base from Zvox, thats probably more of what youre looking for, provides amazing sound, especially for video games and sports
 
I've got some Yamaha soundbar. It has trouble connecting every now and then but that is easy fixed. It cost a measely $400 or so and does a pretty good job so yeah I'm happy.

Normally I'd buy pricier set ups but at the time nothing else was around or I had insufficient knowledge about more expensuve units.
 
You aren't getting pristine, movie theatre sound from a soundbar amigo. I'm sure there are some $10k versions that give it a go, but I don't see it.
 
We had a Polk soundbar that was decent, till it died.
We then got a Sonos Beam and the sub. It's great for what it is.

Unfortunately, we rent and can only use the sub when the neighbors are not home. It's that loud.
If I owned a home I would buy a Sonos Arc, the sub and call it a day
 
I really like the bose noise canceling ear buds, a few generations back. I tried about 6 different brands and liked bose the best.
I have them and I don’t find they work as good as the Dre beats i got for free as a gift like 15 years ago honestly. I still wear those beats. I’m not an audiophile but they were free.

I bought new trucks with Bose sound only to be let down but to be fair, my HK however many speaker isn’t much better in my truck or my hellcat

I don’t think you get much now for sound without planning it out
 
Bose is one of those brands coasting on past glories, as they got bigger they outsources more and cheaped out more. They just bought McIntosh so hopefully the same doesn't happen to that brand.
 
Bose is one of those brands coasting on past glories, as they got bigger they outsources more and cheaped out more. They just bought McIntosh so hopefully the same doesn't happen to that brand.
Bose is and always has been garbage. Maybe they were good when they were a small upstart, but that time was gone before even middle-aged guys like myself were born.

They're that company that spends 100x as much on advertising as they do on R&D or manufacturing infrastructure. Their stuff has always been a terrible buy.
 
Aren't stand alone soundbars always going to be inferior to set ups with multiple speakers placed in front and to the side of you? I thought in order to have a surround sound type feel, you need to be actually surrounded by speakers.

I don't know much abouy this, but I think cheaper set ups with bookshelve speakers and a separate subwoofer would be superior to the most exspensive soundbars.
 
Aren't stand alone soundbars always going to be inferior to set ups with multiple speakers placed in front and to the side of you? I thought in order to have a surround sound type feel, you need to be actually surrounded by speakers.

I don't know much abouy this, but I think cheaper set ups with bookshelve speakers and a separate subwoofer would be superior to the most exspensive soundbars.
This is true in my case. Just bought a Yamaha receiver with a 5.1 hardwired speaker system for 400 bucks. Great sound. I was having so much trouble hearing movie dialogue with my tv's built-in speaker system and the Yamaha solved the problem.
 
Engelbert Humperdink has never sounded better than he does on my Bose wave radio.

Does it not come with a subwoofer? You need the subwoofer.

I have two sound bars. I think both are Sony. They each have a sub. They improve the sound so much. Idk how I ever lived without them.
 
