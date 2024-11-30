Disappointed with Bose Soundbar

Grassshoppa
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Feb 14, 2010
- Messages
- 4,406
- Reaction score
- 2,326
So I bought this Bose soundbar: https://www.bose.com/p/home-theater...ml?dwvar_SUSB-SOUNDBAR_color=BLACK&quantity=1
To go with this TV: https://www.costco.com/samsung-65"-...rs-of-total-coverage*.product.4000259752.html
Unpacked the soundbar, connected it using the optical cable, turned it on and it powered on with movie theater "powering on" sound which sounded great. Tested it with movies and was very disappointed. Did not sound like the power on sound at all and didn't notice much difference than with my TV speakers. We would cycle back and forth between TV sound and the Bose optical sound but it was very underwhelming. Come to find out, my TV has upward and downward speakers and pretty good audio which is maybe the reason I'm not impressed.
I was expecting movie theater sound and am disappointed. Will be returning the Bose soundbar. Luckily, they pay for shipping and free returns.
Anyone else have a similar lackluster experience with Bose soundbars or soundbars in general?
To go with this TV: https://www.costco.com/samsung-65"-...rs-of-total-coverage*.product.4000259752.html
Unpacked the soundbar, connected it using the optical cable, turned it on and it powered on with movie theater "powering on" sound which sounded great. Tested it with movies and was very disappointed. Did not sound like the power on sound at all and didn't notice much difference than with my TV speakers. We would cycle back and forth between TV sound and the Bose optical sound but it was very underwhelming. Come to find out, my TV has upward and downward speakers and pretty good audio which is maybe the reason I'm not impressed.
I was expecting movie theater sound and am disappointed. Will be returning the Bose soundbar. Luckily, they pay for shipping and free returns.
Anyone else have a similar lackluster experience with Bose soundbars or soundbars in general?