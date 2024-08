While i approve because it happened to Joe Son, Keith hackney nut punched his was to victory over Joe Son at UFC 2 i believe.



Also it wasn't bjj that allowed Royce to beat Kimo. It was Royce constantly pulling Kimo's hair allowing Royce to help better defend against his onslaught. I've taken bjj off and on over a decade and no one has ever taught me the hair pulling technique.



I'm also 50/50 on the oblique kick. It is a legit technique and I get the argument you should figure out how to defend it but i don't like it because it can seriously damage a person's career. you're not just trying to hurt me but you're trying to steal my livelihood. I know in football we had an unspoken agreement as football players that we wouldn't take out each other's knees. You could hit someone in the hard/neck area so hard that they had snot bubbles coming out of their nose, half their body was numb and they didn't know what day it was but if you targeted someone's knees you were considered a pussy. This was I also played football from 98-2007. different times.