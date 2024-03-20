Media Dillon Danis Claims His Next Fight Is In MMA Against Former UFC Champion Hall of Famer

Dillon Danis reacts to Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal, Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

NEW YORK — Dillon Danis discusses Conor McGregor’s new movie, Road House, if Danis will compete in MMA or boxing next, Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal, Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul, Anthony Joshua’s big...
47 seconds into video.

Danis: 'I'm probably going to be fighting a former UFC Champion, Hall of Famer. It'll be a good fight. In MMA''
Interviewer: 'Can I Ask for which promotion?'
Danis: 'No, but it will be cool. Once it gets announced it will be awesome. Everyone will be excited, they all know the opponent, so, it'll be big'
 
