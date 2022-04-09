*digital karateSherdoggers are basically digital people. So we basically make digital friends on karate forums
I love itAnyone else hate the concept of nft's?
Guess I'm a boomer now
Why?I love it
I remember when digital used to mean finger stuff.
yeah well a message board is still a message board in the town square when the power goes out you ludditeThe difference is, a painting is still a painting when the power goes out.
Bitcoin is basically digital gold and nft's are basically digital art.
Rich people buy gold and art.
Now people buy digital gold and digital art to get rich.
I can’t help anyoneWhy?
Just curious. Maybe you can help me understand the appeal