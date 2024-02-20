Dieting & Diabetes Question

Psterio

Psterio

Comic Book Writer & FC Fan
@White
Joined
Aug 25, 2017
Messages
33
Reaction score
36
So I'm a type 2 diabetic, I'm currently down to 308 lbs. I found out I was diabetic in November 2019 at 395 lbs. I've finally got my car and license, sadly a drunk driver side-swiped me and I need to fix it. Once it's fixed to a drivable condition that I trust, I will be joining a gym. I'm trying to get on a diet that will benefit me in keeping a low blood sugar and maintaining weight loss. My goal by the end of the year is to get down to my army weight of 263 lbs. In my 5 year plan, I want to get down to 243 like I was when I was enlisted in the army. With that said, can anyone help me with a suggested diet I should have for breakfast, lunch, and dinner? I love cooking, so that's not an issue. I initially thought about trying the George Hackenschmidt diet but I feel that's a little too ambitious at the moment. George Hackenschmidt if you're unfamiliar with him.
 
Honestly if you have a medical issue you should probably consult a dietician or doctor. But I would assume lean meats, veggies and minimal carbs would serve you well. Avoid boxed and processed foods. Drink only water. Eliminate fast food.
 
deadshot138 said:
Honestly if you have a medical issue you should probably consult a dietician or doctor. But I would assume lean meats, veggies and minimal carbs would serve you well. Avoid boxed and processed foods. Drink only water. Eliminate fast food.
Click to expand...
I think animal fats unfairly get a bad rap. That stuff and cholesterol is good for you.
 
Eating clean seems simple when you've been doing it for a while so it's kind of hard to explain to people that are 100% new to it. Basically you want to be eating whole foods, quality products with no or few additives, eliminating highly processed carbs and eating carbs from whole foods (fruit, complex carbs). Eating a lot of produce. Buying organic when you're dealing with products that tend to be highly contaminated in traditional agriculture. If you can buying meat from a local meat producer that has good ethics and maybe grass-fed cattle, although this can be tricky to find with factory farming taking over everything. If you follow these general principles, it doesn't really matter which specific recipe you cook. There's a healthy or lower cal version of just about every recipe out there, so cook what you like.
 
Already ahead of you guys with water. It's part of the reason I've lost so much weight. Dropping the cola, tea, milkshakes, etc. Now, I can have just one a month, if that, and I'm fine. I feel proud of myself for stopping that.

Any suggestions for meals such as:

Breakfast: Measured bowl of cereal & skim milk, 4 ounces of mixed berries, 12 ounces of orange juice sugar-free.
Lunch: 4 ounces of salmon & mixed green salad with 2 tablespoons of walnut raspberry vinegarette

etc. Something like that. I have no problem eating the same me, day in and day out, for months at a time.
 
If you have health insurance. You might qualify for nutritionist based on your medical condition.

For now you might not have a gym but you can at least walk around the neighborhood after your dinner for 10 minutes at first. Slowly add 1-2 minutes a day and you can build up to 30 minutes a day. It takes time since you are almost 400 lbs. It's not easy to move at first but you will adjust to it. Make it enjoyable. Put on a pair of headphones and listen to something like a show. The time flies very easily.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,339
Messages
55,135,198
Members
174,631
Latest member
manopino

Share this page

Back
Top