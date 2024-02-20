Dieting & Diabetes Question

Psterio
@White
So I'm a type 2 diabetic, I'm currently down to 308 lbs. I found out I was diabetic in November 2019 at 395 lbs. I've finally got my car and license, sadly a drunk driver side-swiped me and I need to fix it. Once it's fixed to a drivable condition that I trust, I will be joining a gym. I'm trying to get on a diet that will benefit me in keeping a low blood sugar and maintaining weight loss. My goal by the end of the year is to get down to my army weight of 263 lbs. In my 5 year plan, I want to get down to 243 like I was when I was enlisted in the army. With that said, can anyone help me with a suggested diet I should have for breakfast, lunch, and dinner? I love cooking, so that's not an issue. I initially thought about trying the George Hackenschmidt diet but I feel that's a little too ambitious at the moment. George Hackenschmidt if you're unfamiliar with him.