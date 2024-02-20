Dieting & Diabetes Question

Eating clean seems simple when you've been doing it for a while so it's kind of hard to explain to people that are 100% new to it. Basically you want to be eating whole foods, quality products with no or few additives, eliminating highly processed carbs and eating carbs from whole foods (fruit, complex carbs). Eating a lot of produce. Buying organic when you're dealing with products that tend to be highly contaminated in traditional agriculture. If you can buying meat from a local meat producer that has good ethics and maybe grass-fed cattle, although this can be tricky to find with factory farming taking over everything. If you follow these general principles, it doesn't really matter which specific recipe you cook. There's a healthy or lower cal version of just about every recipe out there, so cook what you like.