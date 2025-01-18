Did your friends create any rituals outsiders wouldn’t have understood?

toasty
Leaving even a single drop of beer in a can was a punishable offense amongst my friends when I was a drunken high schooler.
If you were caught doing this a “dog pile on the rabbit” could be called. At that point all available were supposed to chase down the rabbit and pile on top of them as if a crucial fumble had just happened in an Nfl game
Your friend would not have survived long
This also might explain my avatar of a drinking and crying rabbit now that I think on it
God I miss stupid fun shit like a good dog pile
Did your friends have stupid weird customs or rituals like this?