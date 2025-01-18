  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Did your friends create any rituals outsiders wouldn’t have understood?

toasty

toasty

Ex Vice President, Sherdog War Room
@purple
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
1,644
Reaction score
3,062
toasty said:
Leaving even a single drop of beer in a can was a punishable offense amongst my friends when I was a drunken high schooler.

If you were caught doing this a “dog pile on the rabbit” could be called. At that point all available were supposed to chase down the rabbit and pile on top of them as if a crucial fumble had just happened in an Nfl game

Your friend would not have survived long

This also might explain my avatar of a drinking and crying rabbit now that I think on it

God I miss stupid fun shit like a good dog pile
Click to expand...

Did your friends have stupid weird customs or rituals like this?
 
toasty said:
Perhaps you could expand a bit?

Details might make your reply, you know, suck a little less than it currently does

Thanks boo
Click to expand...
dazed-and-confused-drink-some-beer.gif
 
Rituals that outsiders wouldn't understand?

...I mean, just the standard Satanic stuff.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,529
Messages
56,780,721
Members
175,402
Latest member
Carrapeta

Share this page

Back
Top