Did your friends create any rituals outsiders wouldn’t have understood?

Leaving even a single drop of beer in a can was a punishable offense amongst my friends when I was a drunken high schooler.



If you were caught doing this a “dog pile on the rabbit” could be called. At that point all available were supposed to chase down the rabbit and pile on top of them as if a crucial fumble had just happened in an Nfl game



Your friend would not have survived long



This also might explain my avatar of a drinking and crying rabbit now that I think on it



God I miss stupid fun shit like a good dog pile