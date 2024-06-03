Did you know this happened?

Bornstarch

Bornstarch

This actually happened. Crazy shit happened in the past that we don't know about because it happened in another country

It's called the Decembrist revolt and there's actually crowds of people watching the whole thing
Good thing they made a movie about it



 
Sonny Qc said:
Cliffs?
The Decembrists launched a military coup against Emperor Nicholas I in 1825. Loyalists defeated the Decembrists with artillery, and the survivors were hung or sent to Siberia.
Decembrist revolt - Wikipedia

Authors like Tolstoy and Dostoevsky peripherally (so as not to earn their own trips to Siberia) refer to the Decembrists as though they wished the Decembrists had succeeded, decrying the brutality of the Czar's soldiers to each other and the to general Russian population, in defiance of Christian teachings to love thy neighbor.
 
Will not watch. Not enough diversity.
 
