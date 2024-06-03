Did you know this happened?

Bornstarch
Holy Paladin
@Brown
- Joined
- Feb 17, 2020
- Messages
- 3,145
- Reaction score
- 7,735
This actually happened. Crazy shit happened in the past that we don't know about because it happened in another country
It's called the Decembrist revolt and there's actually crowds of people watching the whole thing
Good thing they made a movie about it
It's called the Decembrist revolt and there's actually crowds of people watching the whole thing
Good thing they made a movie about it
Last edited: