Did you know this happened?

The Decembrists launched a military coup against Emperor Nicholas I in 1825. Loyalists defeated the Decembrists with artillery, and the survivors were hung or sent to Siberia.Authors like Tolstoy and Dostoevsky peripherally (so as not to earn their own trips to Siberia) refer to the Decembrists as though they wished the Decembrists had succeeded, decrying the brutality of the Czar's soldiers to each other and the to general Russian population, in defiance of Christian teachings to love thy neighbor.