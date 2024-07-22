Did UFC 1 really prove that bjj or grappling was really superior?

You had Royce Gracie representing bjj who is a legit top tier guy at the time in that sport. Ken with his catchwrestling background. But no real high level wrestlers. If karelin had competed in that tournament, or Mark Schultz would Royce have still walked though those guys? Or if Mike Tyson or Roy Jones had been in the tournament instead of art jimmerson do you really think it would have been the same result? I don't know what top names were around in the sports of kickboxing or Muay thai, but surely there must have been some guys who were better than Gerard gordeau no?
 
At the time, yes. Shamrock was the only guy i that tourney that was close to what an actual MMA fighter is. Royce Gi choked him, and without that GI he loses that fight alot because hindsight 20/20 Royce was actually pretty weak.
 
The way I've always put it is, if you want to avoid striking, you don't have to learn striking, but if you want to avoid grappling, you better learn some grappling.

To your question of, would high level wrestlers have run through Royce? Tough to say. Hard to qualify what level of submission avoidance someone could have had decades ago
 
