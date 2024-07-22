Did UFC 1 really prove that bjj or grappling was really superior?

You had Royce Gracie representing bjj who is a legit top tier guy at the time in that sport. Ken with his catchwrestling background. But no real high level wrestlers. If karelin had competed in that tournament, or Mark Schultz would Royce have still walked though those guys? Or if Mike Tyson or Roy Jones had been in the tournament instead of art jimmerson do you really think it would have been the same result? I don't know what top names were around in the sports of kickboxing or Muay thai, but surely there must have been some guys who were better than Gerard gordeau no?