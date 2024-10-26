Media Did this elbow compromise/break Whittaker's jaw?

I rewatched the fight and the only really meaningful strike to that area apart from a couple of punches was this elbow

The GIF below is in slowmo because the best footage I found of it was when they did the slowmo replays so I GIFed that part, so keep that in mind when you evaluate the strike

No it was the face crank that did it. Anyway it won't affect his "chin" in fights because a broken jaw is not in the same family as KO brain trauma.
 
Probably.. if it was a punch he could've checked on it or maybe adjusted it back in place? But it immediately started getting cranked on..
 
I doubt it. That was on the side and the damage to Whittaker's mouth was in the front. Either way, I wouldn't imagine a short shot like that would do anything significant.
 
No. Whittaker's been missing like 3 or 4 teeth in his lower jaw for years, right next to where he got injured. The jawbone shrinks over time when you're missing teeth. His gums and mandible are likely very fragile as a result. Didn't take much pressure to cave his remaining teeth in alongside the mandible.
 
I meant to say jaw in the thread, I wasn't meaning I think his chin is compromised but asking about if the elbow compromised his jaw leading to fully breaking when the crank was slapped on.

How can you be so sure it was the crank honestly, if he had been cranking on it for a bit more it would've made sense but as soon as he had his arm over his mouth he started panic tapping
 
I'm thinking a crack on the side = overall stability dramatically decrease > crushed in from front
 
Apparently Whittaker already had teeth issues.
 
Interesting, I googled and found this

“Rob had already stopped training a few days prior to the surgery in Sydney. And then flew out with his face still numb. We had no idea if it was going to be alright. Everyone was just praying the swelling would go down and everything would be OK. And thankfully, it was. But Rob’s still got pain there. Still needs more surgery to be done in the next couple of weeks.”

“It came out of nowhere,” he said. “A few fights back, Rob got cracked and his lower teeth moved a bit and he was going to have surgery to fix that. But instead, he decided to get it done later. But the abscess popped up out of nowhere.”


So that was probably it then, really fucking fragile? Dentist didn't know it was fragile or wtf?
 
I'm guessing the elbow cracked his jaw and the squeeze demolished it. I was actually shocked that he tapped at all, I hadn't seen those pics though yikes.
 
Rob's defeat tonight is depressing to me, same as when Frankie Edgar got ktfo.
 
Yeah.

I can't fathom how you could break a jaw with a crank unless your strength is beyond human...which Im willing to concede but I really want to know how this happened.
 
Maybe if Rob had fractured his jaw in camp and kept it hush during training hoping it healed or something. But I haven't heard of peoples jaws snapping from neck cranks...Jesus Christ.
 
People ITT said he had teeth issues I googled and found some of it

“It came out of nowhere,” he said. “A few fights back, Rob got cracked and his lower teeth moved a bit and he was going to have surgery to fix that. But instead, he decided to get it done later. But the abscess popped up out of nowhere.”
Whittaker had emergency surgery one week out from UFC Saudi Arabia fight

So who knows how fragile he was? And shouldn't the dentist have said something about it if that was the case lol
 
