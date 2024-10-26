usernamee
I rewatched the fight and the only really meaningful strike to that area apart from a couple of punches was this elbow
The GIF below is in slowmo because the best footage I found of it was when they did the slowmo replays so I GIFed that part, so keep that in mind when you evaluate the strike
