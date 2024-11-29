Did the UFC dissolve Women's Featherweight division???

Recently I noticed there are no divisional rankings for Women's Featherweight, and it is not listed on the UFC website. Obviously, there is no current champion, nor are there any identified fighters in the weight class.



Is it fair to say that the division has been dissolved? Has Dana or anyone from the UFC commented on this?



To be fair the division was basically created for Cyborg (now in a different organization) and then maintained by Nunes (now retired).



Anyone heard anything? Are there plans to bring it back? Anything official?