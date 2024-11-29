Did the UFC dissolve Women's Featherweight division???

Recently I noticed there are no divisional rankings for Women's Featherweight, and it is not listed on the UFC website. Obviously, there is no current champion, nor are there any identified fighters in the weight class.

Is it fair to say that the division has been dissolved? Has Dana or anyone from the UFC commented on this?

To be fair the division was basically created for Cyborg (now in a different organization) and then maintained by Nunes (now retired).

Anyone heard anything? Are there plans to bring it back? Anything official?
 
Yes, there’s nobody in that division. There are almost no girls in the world that cannot make 135. Even Kayla Harrison is able to make 135. I it is a dead division.
 
this division is like 7 years old and was made for Cyborg and there was never ranking available for it.
 
