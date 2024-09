I expected it to look like watching someone film the inside of an IMAX and it pretty much felt like that.



It was somewhat cool when they made it look like an old Roman dome cathedral.



There is saying "under promise and over deliver" that feels fitting here. If the bar wasn't set at "best live sporting event in the history of sports and events" then I would probably have a more favorable outlook.



Pete Davidson was asked how he felt about Arianna Grande saying he had a big dick. He said "she figured out how to make every woman I ever sleep with disappointed when they see my penis."



It's all about managing expectations.