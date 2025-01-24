  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Did the biggest upset in MMA history happen last night?

There was a 12-0 HW prospect in Canada??? First time I'm hearing about him, dude must suck ass tbh.

Sucks to whoever bet him, and yeah, if the odds are accurate that's the biggest upset in MMA history.
 
Watched it and it was maybe the worst fight I've ever seen and I've watched a lot of fights.

What was that guy in Bellator who fought the D1 wrestler and won. Those were crazy odds
 
Checked and it was Christian Echols against Pat Downey. He closed at +1500.
 
In Canada last night, 9-0 undefeated heavyweight prospect Jag Bhullar was a -3000 favorite to win the BFL title, and lost by split decision. Is this the biggest upset in MMA history?

I was watching that card and that fight literally put me to sleep.
 
In Canada last night, 9-0 undefeated heavyweight prospect Jag Bhullar was a -3000 favorite to win the BFL title, and lost by split decision. Is this the biggest upset in MMA history?

Yes and no
Yes. That was probably the highest odds i ever heard. I doubt someone would bet on that line though (maybe throw a buck on his opponent).
No because since it was a regional event, most of betting sites wouldn't have it registered so it's like having some soccer records registered on non FIFA tournaments: they exist but aren't recognizable.
 
Btw... Checking around i realized Sokoudjou was a +1250 dog against Lil' Nog at Pride (-2500)
 
Checked and it was Christian Echols against Pat Downey. He closed at +1500.
Downey only closed at -2500 compared to the -3000 like Jag though, as far as favorites go then this is the biggest MMA upset I've ever seen. Such a small show that barely any sites that I can find put up lines for that fight however.
 
In Canada last night, 9-0 undefeated heavyweight prospect Jag Bhullar was a -3000 favorite to win the BFL title, and lost by split decision. Is this the biggest upset in MMA history?

I actually went on earlier to Jag's IG to make sure he won lmao

No post yet...
 
Aaron Pico's debut was one I remember. Had a giant hype train behind him and got subbed pretty quick.
 
