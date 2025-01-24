Did the biggest upset in MMA history happen last night?

EndlessCritic
I was watching that card and that fight literally put me to sleep.In Canada last night, 9-0 undefeated heavyweight prospect Jag Bhullar was a -3000 favorite to win the BFL title, and lost by split decision. Is this the biggest upset in MMA history?
ain't no way i'm staying up until 2AM to watch a card like that.I was watching that card and that fight literally put me to sleep.
Yes and noIn Canada last night, 9-0 undefeated heavyweight prospect Jag Bhullar was a -3000 favorite to win the BFL title, and lost by split decision. Is this the biggest upset in MMA history?
Downey only closed at -2500 compared to the -3000 like Jag though, as far as favorites go then this is the biggest MMA upset I've ever seen. Such a small show that barely any sites that I can find put up lines for that fight however.Checked and it was Christian Echols against Pat Downey. He closed at +1500.
