Did the biggest upset in MMA history happen last night?

In Canada last night, 9-0 undefeated heavyweight prospect Jag Bhullar was a -3000 favorite to win the BFL title, and lost by split decision. Is this the biggest upset in MMA history? Click to expand...

Yes and noYes. That was probably the highest odds i ever heard. I doubt someone would bet on that line though (maybe throw a buck on his opponent).No because since it was a regional event, most of betting sites wouldn't have it registered so it's like having some soccer records registered on non FIFA tournaments: they exist but aren't recognizable.